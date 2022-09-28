Batman, Superman, and Bugs Bunny emerge as YouTubers’ most popular MultiVersus characters

YouTube recently released a MultiVersus infographic showcasing the most posted-about characters in the crossover platform fighter. Listing all 20 playable characters released so far, the infographic showed Batman, Superman, and Bugs Bunny all lead the charts by a wide margin.

Officially released in July 2022, MultiVersus launched with 16 playable characters that ranged from Shaggy from Scooby-Doo to Arya Stark of Game of Thrones. Since releasing, Warner Bros. have gradually thrown more playable characters into the mix. With the additions of LeBron James, Morty, and Gizmo, there are plenty more characters on the horizon for MultiVersus players.

We’ve been loving the adventure that @multiversus has had on YouTube so far. Let’s portal back to last week to see who has been leading the pack with the most uploads 👀 And check back later to see if C-137 makes his way up the charts 📈 pic.twitter.com/XhGvZqXSqL — YouTube Gaming (@YouTubeGaming) September 27, 2022

Some characters have quickly emerged as fan favorites in-game, however, so YouTube Gaming released a chart ranking the MultiVersus characters by their video upload count. Batman, Superman, and Bugs Bunny emerged as the top three leaders, with Batman being the most-discussed character on YouTube.

Morty, who has only been available to play since Aug. 23, has surprisingly risen to the fourth spot alongside the duo character Tom and Jerry and a relatively recent entry, LeBron James. At the bottom of the list is MultiVersus’ most recently released character, Gizmo. With Rick from Rick and Morty fame coming sometime before the end of season one, it is likely that we will see the beloved scientist rise in the rankings before long.

Along with a lively streaming presence for MultiVersus, the video hosting platform provides countless video guides and tutorials for every character in the game. While Batman currently holds the crown for YouTube’s favorite character, Warner Bros. shows no signs of slowing down its fast-paced release schedule.