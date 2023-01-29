A WWE Superstar is rushing the ring in Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 is pulling in players and fans from all corners of the world in unique ways—including through the use of the new Real-Time Commentary feature. Capcom is using this as a way to feature real people as commentators for matches in the game, and the latest addition to that talent lineup is Thea Trinidad, aka WWE Superstar Zelina Vega.

This was a surprise announcement by the fittingly named wrestler in partnership with Capcom, as she made her entrance during the WWE Royal Rumble in San Antonio on Jan. 28 with ring attire heavily themed after Juri and a branded SF6 intro.

As noted by Trinidad, she is a known gamer and has a dedicated history with the Street Fighter series—going as far as to name her WWE persona partially after her favorite fighter.

“I’ve been an avid gamer since I was a child and a huge fan of Street Fighter,” Trinidad said. “I can still remember epic matches with my brother, and I would always beat him with my favorite character Vega. It’s surreal to now be a part of this amazing franchise and I am honored and thankful for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

While she won’t actually be stepping into the ring as a fighter, her voice is joining the roster of commentators built into the game through the series-first Real-Time Commentary option.

Real-Time Commentary is a new feature for the Street Fighter series where Capcom brings in real commentators and media personalities, has them record their lines, and then programs the game in a way where phrases will be played at applicable moments to simulate commentary you might hear at an official fighting game tournament—or ringside at a WWE event.

Trinidad joins H.E. Demon Kakka and James “jchensor” Chen on the color commentary side of the broadcast team while Jeremy “Vicious” Lopez, Ryutaro “Aru” Noda, Kosuke Hiraiwa, and Steve “TastySteve” Scott are set to give play-by-play. More new additions to this lineup will likely be shared in the coming months ahead of SF6’s June 2 release.