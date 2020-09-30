A new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter will be revealed tomorrow

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s seventh DLC fighter will be introduced in a new video featuring Masahiro Sakurai, Nintendo announced today.

The video will be released at 9am CT on Oct. 1 and it’ll be roughly three minutes long. After the trailer, Sakurai will follow up with “a brief message.”

The next #SmashBrosUltimate DLC fighter will be revealed tomorrow at 16:00 CEST! The reveal video will be roughly 3 minutes long, and will be followed by a brief message from director Masahiro Sakurai.



Tune in here tomorrow: https://t.co/5rH0aC6Tkb pic.twitter.com/i769w2vaqI — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) September 30, 2020

The newest entry in the massive fighting game will be the second fighter added as part of its Fighter Pass Vol. 2, a follow-up to the original Fighter Pass that added five new characters.

The 2018 hit has already added Joker, Hero, Banjo & Kazooie, Terry, Byleth, and Min Min as additional fighters to its growing roster.

Rumors and speculation within the Nintendo community have been circulating for weeks about who the new fighter could be. Wishlist characters include Crash Bandicoot, Minecraft Steve, and Doom Guy.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s Fighter Pass Vol. 2 is available now.