A closer look at Banjo-Kazooie in Smash Bros. Ultimate

While the Banjo-Kazooie page on the official Super Smash Bros. Ultimate website isn’t up yet, Nintendo’s Japanese website put out a few screenshots that give players a better look at the game’s fourth DLC character.



Once a character is announced for Smash, they are added to the big portrait of every character in the game and given a page that allows players to see some screenshots of the character in action and read up on their profile.



The Japanese site gave us a little bit of that, showing some stills of Banjo using a few of his moves. As shown in the Nintendo E3 Direct, it appears Banjo’s forward Smash attack is him using Kazooie as a club to batter other fighters.



Much like in the classic platformer, when Banjo needs to run at high speeds, his bag opens up and Kazooie takes over. This could be some form of move, but with how it looked in the trailer, it is just a switch to a full-on running animation—but it could go either way.



Along with those two stills, we also got a glimpse of one of the Bear and Bird’s alternate color-schemes. Instead of the standard brown and dark orange dominant primary skin, this one has Banjo turning a bright pink while Kazooie becomes a much lighter orange to complement him.



We also got stills of Spiral Mountain, the stage being added to the game along with Banjo-Kazooie to represent the series. The moving map slowly spins around and has several platforms.



It will also feature a hazard in the form of Gruntilda, the main antagonist of the Banjo-Kazooie series. She will fly around the level after a certain amount of time, likely causing something to happen on the stage that will hamper players if Stage Hazards are turned on.

The Banjo-Kazooie DLC will be added to Smash Ultimate this Fall.