2GGaming announces indefinite hiatus from organizing Super Smash Bros. tournaments

2GGaming (2GG), one of the biggest tournament organizers in the Super Smash Bros. space, is stepping away indefinitely due to continued changes and uncertainty for in-person mandates surrounding COVID.

This decision includes the official cancelation of Final Saga and the postponement of future Mega Smash Mondays (MSM) events, making MSM 242 the final event for the current iteration of 2GG.

Final Saga was initially announced in 2019 for March 2020 but was postponed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. With over a year of delays, the 2GG team has decided to cancel the event until a potential future date, with full refunds available for anyone who still hasn’t done so.

While working through the delays and reflecting on its more than 10-year history in the Smash scene, 2GG decided that taking a hiatus was the right move.

“We have been hosting Super Smash Bros. events for over 10 years,” 2GG said. “Never in our wildest dreams did we expect to grow to what we are today starting off in a friend’s garage. We are eternally grateful for the support and for always showing up to our events!”

The 2GG team will spend the hiatus reconnecting with family, friends, and working to continue their personal work. This decision doesn’t mean 2GG is leaving the scene forever, but for now, there are no plans for a return that they can share.

I'll never forget everything you've done for me and the smash community, absolute goats ❤️ love you all — T1 | MkLeo (@Mkleosb) October 4, 2021

For now, the community is sharing their favorite memories and wishing the team the best for the future—including sharing one last RASHIDO heading into an unknown future.