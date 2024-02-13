When will Final Fantasy XIV release on Xbox Series X|S?

Final Fantasy XIV is finally set to become available on Xbox Series X|S over a decade after it originally debuted on PC and PlayStation 3, and now its arrival is just around the corner.

Recommended Videos

Sony players were lucky enough to get the game on PlayStation 4 and 5 when those next-gen consoles were released, while Microsoft fans were left behind for a very, very long time. But this dark era is now coming to an end. When revealing FFXIV‘s next expansion, Dawntrail, the developers also confirmed the game would finally come to Xbox. Here is what we know about when it’s going to go live on the Microsoft console.

Release date of Final Fantasy XIV on Xbox Series X|S

Dawntrail opens a new era for FFXIV. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Dawntrail is set to be released early in Summer 2024, although a more precise time window has yet to be revealed. The Xbox Series X|S debut is expected to come around that same time, with a simultaneous release the most likely.

That being said, the developers may want to test out the first version of the game on the platform before the usual frenzy that accompanies expansions, so players could even hope to play FFXIV on Xbox Series X|S earlier.

An open beta is on its way too. It’ll launch on Feb. 21 at 2am CT. Right now, it’s unclear how long it will last. Only new players are eligible to test the game on the Microsoft platform, so subscribers who’ve already been playing it on another platform will have to wait for a little longer.

It’s encouraging to see this version will be playable soon, even though it’s not the official release. If the testing phase ends up going well, we can reasonably hope to get an Xbox Series X|S release sometime in the next few months.