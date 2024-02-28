What to do with Unidentified Magitek in Final Fantasy XIV

Unidentified Magitek is an item you can trade for goods in Final Fantasy XIV’s A Nocturne for Heroes event. It’s a crate used for specific items, but you need to know where to trade it first.

The event introduces an exclusive quest and content to complete for fast rewards. Head to Ul’dah to partake in the event, which brings the modernity of Magitek technology with many rewards to claim.

Among the rewards are Unidentified Magitek crates, and you need to take them to a specific place to make use of them. Here is what you can get from this event item in FFXIV.

How to get Unidentified Magitek in FFXIV

You get two Unidentified Magitek for each completion of a FATE called Like Clockwork. It spawns in Central Thanalan, around X: 27, Y: 21 coordinates. When it spawns and you enter its area of combat, you’ll be notified with an epic music sample from FFXV, so you can’t miss it.

The fight appears alongside the A Nocturne for Heroes event. This event returns often and has both returning and new items as rewards. It’s a collaboration with Final Fantasy XV and allows players to wear cosmetics from that game. It includes the Regalia Type-G mount, a modern car that can transport multiple people.

The FATE isn’t an easy fight. Since your level is synced, there’s a small chance you can do it by yourself. But it’s more likely crowds of players will be attempting to clear it as well, so you don’t have to worry about finding people to cooperate with.

Tip: The FATE is a great opportunity to make your Chocobo gain some XP. Summon it at the start of the fight to help it gain some free experience.

What is Unidentified Magitek used for in FFXIV?

You can trade Unidentified Magitek by speaking to the Ironworks Vendor NPC in Central Thanalan. He’s located around X: 21,5, Y: 18. Here’s the list of the items you can acquire using the crate:

Orchestrion Roll: A Quick Pit Stop

Orchestrion Roll: Apocalypsis Noctis

Orchestrion Roll: Hammerhead

Orchestrion Roll: Relax and Reflect

Orchestrion Roll: Valse di Fantastica

Orchestrion Roll: Veiled in Black

Orchestrion Rolls are songs you can use in your House, apartment, or Inn. You can also get Achievements from collecting them. All the songs mentioned above are from FFXV.