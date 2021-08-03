How to get a house on Final Fantasy XIV

There’s something immensely valuable and rare in Final Fantasy XIV, and it’s not mounts, minions, strong gear, or beautiful skins—it’s housing. Players who own a house are part of an elite because it’s very hard to obtain, not only due to its price but also because the opportunities are rare.

There are many advantages to owning a house. You can earn easy gil using gardening, decorate your house and garden with hundreds of options available, stable your chocobo to train it, and much more.

Plots are usually all owned by players, and it’s the case in every FFXIV server. With that in mind, the only option to purchase a house is to wait for the auto-demolition process to take effect for inactive players. The house automatically demolishes when a player hasn’t entered it for 45 days, which makes the plot available for purchase by someone else.

While an apartment costs 500,000 gil, a house costs at least three million gil but offers many more functionalities. The price increases depending on the size of the plot (small, medium, or large). The ideal amount to save to be safe is around seven million gil. It looks like a lot, but it’s easy to get after a few months of playing regularly and selling unwanted items using retainers.

Purchasing a house in FFXIV requires a good deal of time investment. The players have to check if a plot was auto-demolished and has become available for purchase every hour of the day.

But here’s the catch: when a house becomes available, a secret timer is set, from 30 minutes up to 24 hours, and no one will know when it’ll end. As you wait, more people will come and try to buy it, which will make the process even more difficult as more time passes.

Screengrab via Square Enix

There are countless stories of players waiting for a dozen hours to get a house, clicking relentlessly on the placard of the plot available to purchase the plot as soon as it becomes available. Unfortunately for players, there are numerous people who use bots to be assured of securing the purchase first, but it’s still possible to get the plot before them if you’re clicking exactly at the right time.

To be able to purchase land to build a house, you need to have at least one class at level 50 and hold a rank of second lieutenant or above in a Grand Company.

How to get a house on Final Fantasy XIV

Here is how to get a house in FF XIV, step by step:

Complete the quest that offers access to the district of your choice. It’s possible to get a house in the Mist (Limsa Lominsa), The Lavender Beds (Gridania), The Goblet (Ul’dah), or Shirogane (Kugane). To buy land in Shirogane, you’ll also have to complete the main scenario quest “Not without Incident,” which is set at the start of the Stormblood expansion.

Head to the officer of the district of your choice.

Interact with them and select the “Go to specified ward. (Review Tabs)” option.

Check every ward and its subsections to see if there is a plot available.

If you see a price in white instead of the name of the owner, it means that the plot is available for purchase. Click on the ward number and head to the plot’s location.

Once there, click on the placard and verify that it’s available for purchase. Oftentimes, it won’t be available straight away due to a hidden timer, and you’ll have to click as fast as possible to be the first to buy it. There will usually be a group of people waiting at the front of the placard, too (if not, you’re incredibly lucky).

If you were able to purchase it, you’ll see the notification “Land Acquired” and you’ll be able to start building the house.

It’s generally advised to try and buy a small plot in the Goblet (Ul’dah) for starters, which is the less sought-after district and the cheapest option. Even if it wouldn’t be your first choice, it will be easier to relocate your house to the district of your taste rather than purchasing the plot there directly.

Low-activity server hours will increase your chances of getting a house. Many players wake up at around 3am local time and check free plots every hour until 8am to increase their chances. The other ideal moment to try it out is right after the introduction of patches that added more plots up to grab.

Alternative solutions

If you’re unable to get a house but want to dive into the furnishing aspect of the game and get your personal space, it’s also possible to use a Free Company house. There are numerous rooms inside that can be obtained by company members for 300,000 gil. It’s only a small space, but you’ll still be able to invite your friends and start decorating your space.

It’s easier to get an apartment, too, but it costs 500,000 gil and offers similar benefits of owning a room in your Free Company’s house. If you’re unsure about your Free Company’s activity long-term, however, it’ll be safer to acquire an apartment than an FC private room because it will disappear if the FC house is subject to auto-demolition due to inactivity.

It’s also possible to share an estate with up to three friends, so it can be a good idea to team up with friends to increase your chances of purchasing a plot and get help with furnishing.

Fortunately, this imperfect system will be overhauled alongside the upcoming expansion, Endwalker. Square Enix revealed it would introduce a lottery mechanic to buy houses, on top of introducing a new district to increase the number of properties to acquire. The release date of Endwalker is set for Nov. 23. More information about those changes will likely be shared in the upcoming live letters.