The Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail update is now available—and it’s huge

Looking for ways to distract yourself while Final Fantasy XIV is down? You might want to open up your launcher first; it looks like the Dawntrail update is available for download, and it’s absolutely massive.

To be fair, players were warned about how the 7.0 patch would be much bigger than usual due to the graphics updates featured in the official benchmark. The FFXIV team has stated the express purpose behind the extended 48-hour maintenance is to give everyone enough time to download the full package before servers go live in early access.

The maintenance for #FFXIV Patch 7.0 has begun – just 2 more days until Dawntrail early access begins!



How will you be passing the time? 🤔 https://t.co/yuATn2yyiv — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) June 26, 2024

And at a whopping 57 gigabytes—bigger than Elden Ring’s base game—this update is a download players will want to queue up as soon as possible.

The only catch is that, as of the time of writing, it’s unclear whether this is the full update for the entire expansion or just a pre-patch before the real download tomorrow. According to the original All-worlds Maintenance announcement on the Lodestone, the PC download for 7.0 was slated for 10am CT on June 27, giving players a bit under 24 hours to update before Dawntrail goes live.

While the original All-worlds Maintenance announcement did clarify the patch may be available earlier or later than expected depending on the “status of the work,” it also stated it would be announced as a “Special Update” as soon as it became available. Currently, there’s no announcement marked as a “Special Update.” According to a new post in the Lodestone’s news section, however, the PC versions have been “updated” as of June 26, 7:40am CT.

Hopefully for players, the update currently available will be the bulk of what’s needed for the expansion, or players might need to grab a new SSD within the next couple of days.

