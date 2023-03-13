Square Enix ignites FFXIV drama over a single ‘insulting’ chair for Lalafell players

Final Fantasy XIV Lalafell players have been asking for tiny furniture that fits their characters for a long time now, and Square Enix tried to deliver last week with the new Lalafell Lifter chair. What the devs didn’t expect, though, was a gaggle of angry Lalafells coming for their shins.

The drama began right after Patch 6.35 added some new furniture items on March 7. One of those items was a new chair called the Lalafell Lifter. The Lalafell race is one that many players regard as childlike, so when this chair came out, players instantly compared it to a high chair.

Over the weekend, a player made an official Square Enix forum post, which caught the attention of many Lalafell players and tall races alike when it pointed out that this wasn’t the type of furniture they were looking for. The poster, Pyshiro, pointed out that “[this furniture] is not what we were hoping for. It’s insulting and a lot of my friends think the same. It looks like a toddler’s high chair. It doesn’t even look like a proper chair with a proper backing and arms. It’s forced to stay a pure white color and the dyable area is the part that makes it look like a furniture chair.”

Screengrab via Square Enix

Many Lalafell mains flooded to the post to agree with Pyshiro, but the post has since caught the attention of the wider community, and players have been wondering what all of the fuss is about. The outrage mostly comes from Lalafell mains, while players of other races are watching the drama unfold in the post.

Square Enix will often take player suggestions and feedback into account when there’s an issue or outrage in the community, but there has been no official statement made by the company about the chair yet.