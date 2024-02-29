Is there any censorship in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

The Final Fantasy series features a couple of graphic scenes here and there. Though some players argue about whether they’re necessary to support the storyline, they have become a core part of the franchise over the years, and there were times when censorship was added to the equation.

Though I appreciate Square Enix’s artistic vision for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, it’s also true that there might be a few compliance laws the developer may have to consider while rolling the game out to different regions. Following FF7 Rebirth’s release on Feb. 29, there was a slight backlash among the fanbase, mostly tied to certain the in-game footage that turned out to be false advertising.

Did Square Enix censor Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

Yes, Square Enix introduced minor censorship elements to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, especially after the day one update.

Following the patch, fans on Reddit discovered Tifa’s swimsuit was censored. Her flashback outfit was also toned down, too. Though most didn’t mind the changes, some players got angry since these changes weren’t announced beforehand. Fans ire over the lack of communication also doubled down with the pre-release footage that didn’t showcase any censorship either.

Though Square Enix hasn’t officially commented on the matter, I suspect the changes might have something to do with gaming laws in certain markets. At the end of the day, games of FF7 Rebirth’s scale aim to sell the most copies possible, and this requires developers to keep up with regulations. If the outcry surrounding this topic grows further, there’s a chance Square Enix might revert the changes in regions without strict regulations, like the United States, Oceania, and Europe.

As FF7 Rebirth censorship debates continue, fans are divided into two camps. While one side is considering applying for a refund, the other side has already immersed themselves in the game, exploring elements like getting and using Moogle Medals.