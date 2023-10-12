How to unlock Buffalo Bean Salad in Final Fantasy XIV

Yet another way to earn more precious Cowries.

Final Fantasy XIV players can take a break from saving the world by heading to their Island Sanctuary and taking care of their own little area.

More content was added to the cozy feature alongside Patch 6.5, the last major update before the release of Dawntrail in 2024. The level cap was raised, introducing a bunch of new things to discover.

It includes new Visions to complete, new materials to gather, and more recipes like the Buffalo Bean Salad. You’ll gain a lot of Cowries by sliding it into your workshop agenda because it’s a new item that features high demand in the first cycle after the update’s release.

How to unlock Buffalo Bean Salad in FFXIV

The Buffalo Bean Salad requires an ingredient many players won’t have when heading to their Island Sanctuary for the first time after Patch 6.5.

How to get Buffalo Bean Seeds in FFXIV

The ingredient in question was added with the update and won’t be available right away: Island Buffalo Bean Seeds. They can be purchased from the Produce Producer, the Mammet located close to the gardening space.

You have some work to do to unlock the Island Buffalo Bean Seeds since you have to reach level 18, which is the maximum rank available in Patch 6.5.

You then have to grow the seeds either by planting and watering them yourself or by assigning a gardener to its care. The Buffalo Bean Salad is the only recipe you can make using this ingredient, and it also requires Sanctuary Milk.

How to get Sanctuary Milk in FFXIV

Sanctuary Milk is obtained by putting specific animals into the Pasture. By feeding them and attending to them, you’ll eventually be able to collect their leavings. Here is the list of animals that leave Sanctuary Milk:

Aurochs

Grand Buffalo

Island Doe

Island Nanny

Lost Lamb

Ornery Karakul

You’ll also have to complete the Visions unlocked by reaching higher ranks, such as upgrading the Granary and other tasks.

How to make the Buffalo Bean Salad in FFXIV

Once you have the right ingredients in your inventory, you’re able to launch the delivery of the Buffalo Bean Salad by sliding it into your workshop’s agenda. Simply go to your hideout, speak to the Tactful Taskmaster, and choose “Review the workshop’s agenda.” Add the Salad, and complete the day with other items of the same category to activate the precious Efficiency Bonus.

