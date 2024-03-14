How to start Little Ladies Day and Hatching-tide in FFXIV

Final Fantasy XIV is bringing back Little Ladies’ Day and the Hatching-tide events for 2024. Rather than separating these two events, the devs have combined them into a single larger event giving a rounded experience for all players.

The combined event kicks off on March 14. The first part of the event focuses on Little Ladies’ Day decorations, with the Hatching-tide festivities decorations going up shortly after that on March 22. The event should occur throughout the rest of March, ending on April 1 for all Final Fantasy XIV players, giving you plenty of time to unlock your favorite rewards.

However, knowing where to start the event is important, and how to jump in on everything means you can grab all the items you want before waiting until next year.

Where to start Little Ladies Day and Hatching-tide 2024 in Final Fantasy XIV

Make your way to Jihli Aliapoh in Old Gridania to grab the quest. Image via Square Enix

When starting the Little Ladies Day and Hatching-tide event for 2024, make your way over to Old Gridania at coordinates X:10.2, Y:9.4, and speak with Jihli Aliapoh. She will be wearing an egg on her head. She should give you the quest called The Princesses and the Eggs—this year’s combined Little Ladies’ Day and Hatching-tide event quest.

There are a handful of requirements every Final Fantasy XIV player needs to meet if you want to speak with Jihli Aliapoh. You need a character who is at least level 15, and they need to have completed one of these three quests: The Gridanian Envoy, The Ul’dahn Enovy, or The Lominsan Envoy.

These are the three regional starting quests you get based on your beginning location when you’ve created a character in Final Fantasy XIV. If you have a character well beyond level 15 and working on any of the expansion content, don’t worry about these requirements.

Although the event starts off with Little Ladies’ Day decorations on March 14, those should switch to Hatching-tide decorations on March 22. When the event concludes on April 1, expect all decorations to disappear. You also should make sure to complete The Princesses and the Eggs quest before April 1 if you want all the rewards from this year’s event in Final Fantasy XIV, especially if you’re trying to get the Peatie mount to add to your collection. We know fans enjoyed the Tonberry Outfit from last year’s event.

