How to get the Tonberry Outfit in Final Fantasy XIV

Egg season is coming for Final Fantasy XIV, and this time around, it’s eggy eggy, stabby stabby fun for everyone with the newest Hatching Tide event in the game. Players can earn some sharp-looking rewards, as well as a new emote.

The Tonberry Outfit isn’t given from the quest itself, so players will need to do more than just complete the Hatching Tide questline to get it. The outfit comes with all five pieces of gear, and all of it is dyeable, meaning players can put their own spin on the knife-wielding creature when they get their version of it.

How can I get the Tonberry Outfit in Final Fantasy XIV?

To get the Tonberry Outfit, players will want to start off by accepting the Hatching Tide questline, which will eventually take players to a Special Event Fate called Don’t Be Sylphish, which is in Central Shroud at X:25 Y:28.8. The Fate spawns every 10 minutes, so players won’t need to wait long for it to start.

Joining the Fate will turn players into Tonberries and will give them the ability to use the new emote Frighten to scare away Sylphs and make them drop eggs. There are also eggs on the ground that can be picked up. Don’t forget to turn in the eggs before the Fate ends, or no currency will be awarded.

Players should aim to get at least 10 eggs before it ends since the Fate will only reward five Special Midnight Archon Eggs if there are less than 10 eggs turned in. Players who turn in over 10 eggs will get 10 Special Midnight Archon Eggs.

Screengrab via Square Enix

This currency is what you will use to get your Tonberry outfit. Once you have 10 of them, head back to Gridania where the event starts at X:10.2 Y: 9.4. Talk to the Dreamer, and you will be able to exchange two of the Eggs for each piece of armor. If you want all five pieces, you will need all 10 eggs. There are also some other goodies to get, including a housing item and an Orchestrion Roll for additional Eggs.

The Hatching Tide event is active starting on March 27 and will be available until April 10 at 9:59am CT. For more information, players can head to the Lodestone for the event.