How to start FFXIV’s Valentione’s Day event and what to get

The Valentione Day event is bringing flowers, red hearts and romantic joys to Final Fantasy XIV. Even in Eorzea you can’t miss the festivities with the developers handing out gifts for free.

Still, there are a few steps you have to complete to get the exclusive rewards. You can get them by completing a quest that is going to be available from Feb. 7 to 21. Once it’s completed, you’ll get two items from the Valentione’s Day event. This one is way less ambitious and shorter than the other ongoing event, the Moogle Treasure Trove.

Here is how to complete FFXIV‘s Valentione Day event and what you can get from it.

How to complete FFXIV‘s Valentione’s Day event

To complete the 2024 Valentione’s Day event in FFXIV, all you have to do is to complete a short quest. It can be unlocked by beginners and players who are on a Free Trial.

The quest is called The Symbol of Love. It’s certainly going to feature a light-hearted and cute story where you help make the festivities successful. Usually, it takes you under 15 minutes to complete. Pick this quest up in Old Gridania by speaking to Astrid at X: 10.2, Y: 9.4. To get it, you have to reach at least Level 15 with a combat job.

List of FFXIV‘s Valentione’s Day event rewards

There are only two new items to get from Valentione’s Day event this year: the Love Heart emote and the Valentione’s Heart Chair, to warm up your home. It’s still unclear whether items from the event’s past iterations will return, too. Since the developers haven’t mentioned anything about a special vendor being available, it’s unlikely to be the case.