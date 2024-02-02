Category:
Final Fantasy

How to start FFXIV’s Valentione’s Day event and what to get

Will you be my Valentione?
Image of Eva Martinello
Eva Martinello
|
Published: Feb 2, 2024 12:33 am
Two girls making heart shapes with their heart.
Image via Square Enix

The Valentione Day event is bringing flowers, red hearts and romantic joys to Final Fantasy XIV. Even in Eorzea you can’t miss the festivities with the developers handing out gifts for free.

Recommended Videos

Still, there are a few steps you have to complete to get the exclusive rewards. You can get them by completing a quest that is going to be available from Feb. 7 to 21. Once it’s completed, you’ll get two items from the Valentione’s Day event. This one is way less ambitious and shorter than the other ongoing event, the Moogle Treasure Trove.

Here is how to complete FFXIV‘s Valentione Day event and what you can get from it.

How to complete FFXIV‘s Valentione’s Day event

To complete the 2024 Valentione’s Day event in FFXIV, all you have to do is to complete a short quest. It can be unlocked by beginners and players who are on a Free Trial.

The quest is called The Symbol of Love. It’s certainly going to feature a light-hearted and cute story where you help make the festivities successful. Usually, it takes you under 15 minutes to complete. Pick this quest up in Old Gridania by speaking to Astrid at X: 10.2, Y: 9.4. To get it, you have to reach at least Level 15 with a combat job.

List of FFXIV‘s Valentione’s Day event rewards

A girl performing a heart with her hands and a chair.
Love is all around. Image via Square Enix

There are only two new items to get from Valentione’s Day event this year: the Love Heart emote and the Valentione’s Heart Chair, to warm up your home. It’s still unclear whether items from the event’s past iterations will return, too. Since the developers haven’t mentioned anything about a special vendor being available, it’s unlikely to be the case.

related content
Read Article Final Fantasy VII Rebirth gets solo State of Play spotlight ahead of release
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth box art Cloud Zack and Sephiroth
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth gets solo State of Play spotlight ahead of release
Ethan Garcia Ethan Garcia Jan 31, 2024
Read Article What items to prioritize in FFXIV’s Moogle Treasure Trove event
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
What items to prioritize in FFXIV’s Moogle Treasure Trove event
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Jan 30, 2024
Read Article All unlockable hairstyles in FFXIV and how to get them
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
All unlockable hairstyles in FFXIV and how to get them
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Jan 21, 2024
Read Article All Final Fantasy games in the series
Tidus and Yuna stand in front of the sunset in a screenshot from Final Fantasy X.
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
All Final Fantasy games in the series
Emily Morrow Emily Morrow and others Jan 20, 2024
Read Article Square Enix president worries the company’s too reliant on Final Fantasy, wants more diverse games
Final Fantasy 16 Clive and Joshua standing in dark area
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
Square Enix president worries the company’s too reliant on Final Fantasy, wants more diverse games
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Jan 19, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Final Fantasy VII Rebirth gets solo State of Play spotlight ahead of release
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth box art Cloud Zack and Sephiroth
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth gets solo State of Play spotlight ahead of release
Ethan Garcia Ethan Garcia Jan 31, 2024
Read Article What items to prioritize in FFXIV’s Moogle Treasure Trove event
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
What items to prioritize in FFXIV’s Moogle Treasure Trove event
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Jan 30, 2024
Read Article All unlockable hairstyles in FFXIV and how to get them
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
All unlockable hairstyles in FFXIV and how to get them
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Jan 21, 2024
Read Article All Final Fantasy games in the series
Tidus and Yuna stand in front of the sunset in a screenshot from Final Fantasy X.
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
All Final Fantasy games in the series
Emily Morrow Emily Morrow and others Jan 20, 2024
Read Article Square Enix president worries the company’s too reliant on Final Fantasy, wants more diverse games
Final Fantasy 16 Clive and Joshua standing in dark area
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
Square Enix president worries the company’s too reliant on Final Fantasy, wants more diverse games
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Jan 19, 2024

Author

Eva Martinello
Eva is a Staff Writer from Paris. Her part-time job is charging into walls with Reinhardt. She has been covering League of Legends esports and other titles for six years. She still believes in a Moscow Five comeback. She also fell into the MMO pit and covers FFXIV and Genshin.