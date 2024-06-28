Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Wuk Lamat, a female Hrothgar from Final Fantasy 14, smiles into the distance.
Image via Square Enix
Category:
Final Fantasy

How to redeem Game Time Cards in Final Fantasy XIV

Your best friend when Mogstation's on the fritz.
Image of Corin MJ Bae
Corin MJ Bae
|
Published: Jun 28, 2024 02:28 pm

Running into payment issues with your Final Fantasy XIV account? It’s not uncommon for players to run into problems every time there’s any change in the payment processors. If you’re having trouble renewing your subscription, skip the hassle of wrestling with the Mogstation payment interface and get a Game Time Card.

Recommended Videos

How to redeem a Game Time Card with your Final Fantasy XIV service account

Whether you buy one online or in-store, a FFXIV Game Time Card can be renewed on your Mogstation dashboard just like pre-order codes or gifted item codes. The only difference is you won’t find the option under Registration Codes, but under your Subscription Renewal options at the top of the page.

A view of the Add Game Time Card option under the Service Account Dashboard of Final Fantasy XIV's Mogstation.
You can find it right next to the usual Credit Card Payment button. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The unfortunate part is that Game Time Cards only come in the Standard Subscription tier. If you only have an entry-level sub, you have to upgrade to Standard before being able to redeem a Game Time Card at all. Additionally, don’t forget to turn off any active VPNs on your computer or browser before trying to activate the code. Mogstation tends to throw up an error code i2501 whenever it detects a VPN while trying to process anything payment-related.

Tip: If all else fails, try using Crysta!

Another handy workaround for most of the payment-related problems in FFXIV is to buy Crysta instead. This paid premium currency can be used to both renew your subscription and buy items from the Online Store—and unlike all the other payment methods, you can use PayPal to add Crysta to your account. More often than not, having the extra intermediary will help bypass whatever payment issues you’re having.

And finally, check to make sure that you’ve purchased the right kind of Game Time Card for your account. Unlike most other bonus and reward codes in FFXIV, Game Time Cards are region-locked and can only be redeemed to corresponding accounts. You can check which region you’re registered to under the Square Enix Account Settings section of the Mogstation sidebar.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Corin MJ Bae
Corin MJ Bae
Corin is a lifelong RPG enthusiast and has been writing guides, news, and reviews for games since 2019. Their favourite games to write about include Final Fantasy, Persona, Pokemon, and for some reason, Minecraft. While they love to dig into any new major RPG release, you'll most likely find them grinding tomestones in FFXIV or reinstalling Skyrim for the millionth time.