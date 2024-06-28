How to redeem Game Time Cards in Final Fantasy XIV

Running into payment issues with your Final Fantasy XIV account? It’s not uncommon for players to run into problems every time there’s any change in the payment processors. If you’re having trouble renewing your subscription, skip the hassle of wrestling with the Mogstation payment interface and get a Game Time Card.

Recommended Videos

How to redeem a Game Time Card with your Final Fantasy XIV service account

Whether you buy one online or in-store, a FFXIV Game Time Card can be renewed on your Mogstation dashboard just like pre-order codes or gifted item codes. The only difference is you won’t find the option under Registration Codes, but under your Subscription Renewal options at the top of the page.

You can find it right next to the usual Credit Card Payment button. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The unfortunate part is that Game Time Cards only come in the Standard Subscription tier. If you only have an entry-level sub, you have to upgrade to Standard before being able to redeem a Game Time Card at all. Additionally, don’t forget to turn off any active VPNs on your computer or browser before trying to activate the code. Mogstation tends to throw up an error code i2501 whenever it detects a VPN while trying to process anything payment-related.

Tip: If all else fails, try using Crysta! Another handy workaround for most of the payment-related problems in FFXIV is to buy Crysta instead. This paid premium currency can be used to both renew your subscription and buy items from the Online Store—and unlike all the other payment methods, you can use PayPal to add Crysta to your account. More often than not, having the extra intermediary will help bypass whatever payment issues you’re having.

And finally, check to make sure that you’ve purchased the right kind of Game Time Card for your account. Unlike most other bonus and reward codes in FFXIV, Game Time Cards are region-locked and can only be redeemed to corresponding accounts. You can check which region you’re registered to under the Square Enix Account Settings section of the Mogstation sidebar.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy