How to get the Vested and Frilled Emissary’s Attire Coffers in FFXIV

Final Fantasy XIV is an MMO focused on story and exploration but also offers countless ways to customize your character.

Over the years, tons of mounts, minions, accessories, and outfits have been added as options to refine your style.

Another time-limited event is going to add more of those options soon, with new outfits themed around Valentine’s Day called the Vested and Frilled Emissary’s Attire Coffers. Here’s how to get them in FFXIV.

Image via Square Enix



How to get the Vested and Frilled Emissary’s Attire Coffers in FFinal Fantasy XIV

To get the event’s Attire Coffers, players will have to complete the time-limited quest named “It’s Probably Pirates” from the Valentione’s Day event. It can be picked up in Old Gridania at X:10.2 Y:9.4. Players only need to reach level 15 to get it.

Unfortunately, players won’t be able to get both outfits since they are gender-locked. Here’s the event’s distribution according to your character’s gender:

Male characters will get the Vested Attire

Female characters will get the Frilled Attire

The Valentione’s Day 2023 will kick off on Feb. 2 at 2am CT and will last until Feb. 15, at 8:59am CT. It leaves plenty of time for players to get done with the quest and get all obtainable rewards. Usually, they’re very short to complete, so it should take players less than 30 minutes in total.