Final Fantasy XIV’s Valentione’s Day 2023 event brings some sweet rewards

Valentine’s day is almost here and Final Fantasy XIV‘s Valentione’s Day event is bringing some pretty chocolatey rewards with it. Players who pick up and complete the quest during the event will get some themed rewards to wear, eat, and display.

“‘Tis the season of ardor and affection,” Final Fantasy XIV‘s Valentione’s Day event page says, and players all over Eorzea are preparing their homes, glams, and Adventurer Plates for the occasion. The festivities begin Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 2am CT and will run until Feb. 15 at 8:59am CT. That should be plenty of time for players to complete the questline since it should only take about an hour to get through the quest.

To get the rewards players need to pick up the quest “It’s Probably Pirates,” which is located in Old Gridania at X:10.2 Y:9.4. Players must be level 15 to pick up the quest, which is offered by an NPC named Lisette de Valentione.

The rewards for the event vary per gender. Male characters will get the Vested Emissary’s Attire Coffer and female characters will get the Frilled Emissary’s Attire Coffer. The outfit comes with a dress for the ladies and a vest and knickers set for the men. Players will also get the Eat Chocolate emote and the Valentione’s Heart Desk.

Quests during the event cannot be completed after the event is over, so players should pick the quest up and do it as soon as they can secure their Valentione’s Day goodies. Because the quest is so short, players should have no trouble completing it as long as they get it done before the deadline on Feb. 15.