How to get Gripgel in Final Fantasy XIV

Patch 6.3 has brought a large batch of content to Final Fantasy XIV, and everyone can discover new features for their favorite activities.

While new Main Scenario Quests were added to the post-Endwalker story, unlocking a new Dungeon and Trial, players can also collect many more items via Island Sanctuaries, the new Alliance Raid, or gathering.

Crafting jobs also got more recipes with the update. They were added to the 10th book of Mastery of each job and allow players to create items with an item level of 620.

Gripgel is the main material for these new recipes. Here’s how to obtain it in FFXIV.

How to get Gripgel in FFXIV

Gripgel is a resource that’s going to skyrocket the Markets with the new Indagator gear, which can be crafted since Patch 6.3.

Whether you’re looking for money by selling this material or using it to get the best gear for crafting jobs, you have to know the sole method to get it.

The main way to get Gripgel in FFXIV is to trade it for White Crafter’s Scrips. This is a resource players can get by trading collectibles and making deliveries.

They’re an essential resource for all crafting jobs because they’re used to buy the most essential items, such as Recipe books and special resources like the Gripgel.

Head to Old Sharlayan (X: 5, Y: 9.3) and go to the Scrip Exchange. Select the lv. 90 Materials to see the item and buy it. It’ll cost 500 Scrips, which is a considerable amount. You will only be able to get eight per Scrip cap.

Alternatively, you can also trade Gripgel, which means it can be bought from the Market Board. Since it’s used to craft the best gear in the game, though, you’ll have to pay a high amount for each material (currently around 40,000 per unit).

How to get White Crafter’s Scrips

You can get these by trading Collectable items. Head to Radz-at-Han, near the Plaza at X: 11.7, Y: 9.8. There, you’ll see a Collectable Appraiser.

By speaking to him, you’ll see how many Crafter’s White Scrips you can get out of the items you’ll trade him. Collectability is a number that relates to the item’s value. To get a higher Collectability, you must enhance the quality of the item crafted (while maintaining its durability).

If you haven’t unlocked the corresponding recipes, it’s because you have to learn from the Master Recipe X from the corresponding job. Head to Old Sharlayan (X: 5, Y: 9.3) and buy it from the Scrip Exchange. Select Crafter’s White Scrips, and the Master Recipes II tab. It’ll cost you 1,200 White Scrips.