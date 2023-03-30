How to get Resplendent Feathers and Alkonost mount in Final Fantasy XIV

Ever since the addition of Final Fantasy XIV’s Endwalker, there have been plenty of mounts added to the game, each with different themes reflecting the different zones that were included in the expansion. Thavnair is one of the most beautiful additions to the game, and it has several mounts, including the Alkonost mount, themed after it.

The bird-like mount is one of the bosses in the Endwalker maps, which is a zone that players can reach once they’ve completed a Treasure Hunt and been lucky enough to open up a portal to the zone. Only the Timeworn Kumbhiraskin Maps and Timeworn Ophiotauroskin Maps lead players to the new Treasure Maps zones. It doesn’t matter which map you pick, the rewards pool is the same for both areas.

How to get Resplendent Feathers in Final Fantasy XIV

Once you’ve gotten into the Excititron 6000 or the Shifting Gymnasion Agonon, which are accessed by finding a portal out of one of the two maps, you’ll need to get lucky enough to find a Resplendent Feather. These often show up in the later stages of the maps and are not guaranteed to drop. Just one isn’t enough, either.

Players need three Resplendent Feathers in order to trade them in for the Alkonost Whistle. It’s very rare to find more than one Feather in each man run, and even if it does drop, you’ll need to win the roll to get the item.

How to get the Alkonost mount in Final Fantasy XIV

To actually obtain the Alkonost mount, you’ll need to head to Radz-at-Han. Head to Nesvaaz, the Totem and Sundry Exchange vendor located at X: 10.6 Y: 10.1. When you have his menu pulled up, select “Out-of-this-world Oddities, and that will bring up a selection of items you can buy from him.

Screengrab via Square Enix

About halfway down the list is the Alkonost Whistle. Trade three of the Resplendent Feathers to obtain the Whistle, then go to your inventory and use the item. You will then be able to summon the mount.

Alternatively, both the Feathers and the mount can be bought from the Market Board. At the time of writing, the Feathers go for about 300,000 gil depending on your server, and the mount goes for somewhere around 1.5 million gil. Considering how long it will take to gather three Feathers if you don’t do maps consistently, the Market Board may be a good alternative for those who don’t actively do the content.