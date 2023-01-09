Plenty of new content is coming to Final Fantasy XIV with Patch 6.3. One of the smaller features of the game involves getting new treasure map portal areas. Players can get these new maps and try their luck for a portal, hopefully getting some good loot in the process.

The Timeworn Ophiotauroskin Maps will be obtainable in Elpis. The new location is also exclusive to Elpis, and these maps will always lead to that area. Even though the loot will be the same, the new maps’ change of scenery is a welcome diversion.

Here’s where to find and use Timeworn Ophiotauroskin Maps in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to find Timeworn Ophiotauroskin Maps in Final Fantasy XIV

Once the patch drops, players will be able to search the locations where the maps will spawn. There are usually a few nodes in the map where the maps will show up, but players will have to search around for a bit before one will pop up. Some lucky players could find them right away.

Timeworn Ophiotauroskin Maps will be harvestable by a Disciple of the Land–either a Fisher, Botanist or Miner–and will likely be level 90 nodes. The gatherer level required to mine the node is the same as the Timeworn Kumbhiraskin Maps, which are gatherable in Ultima Thule and one fishing spot in Thavnair.

This is the first time that a map has led to one specific zone. In past expansions, there was typically only one map for both portal locations, meaning that any zone could pull one of the two instanced areas that a portal leads to. The Elpis maps will only lead to the Shifting Gymnasion Agonon, but the rewards from each area will be the same.

This guide will be updated as more information becomes available.