How to complete the Four Lord quest series from FFXIV’s Stormblood

As the second released expansion of Final Fantasy XIV, Stormblood brought many stories to life and new lands to explore, such as Kugane and the Ruby Sea.

In those lands, one quest series called the Four Lords will bring players on an adventure through those lands. They will face new bosses and explore dungeons to complete it.

This quest series has also become a requirement to unlock “Tataru’s Grand Endeavor” next quests, which will be released alongside Patch 6.3 on Jan.10, 2023.

Here is how to pick up and complete the Four Lord quest series in FFXIV‘s Stormblood.

How to complete the Four Lord quest series in FFXIV

The Four Lord quest series requires a minimum level of 70 and the completion of most post-Stormblood Story Quests to be picked up. The last Post-Stormblood quest completion required is named “Hope on the Waves” and follows a dozen quests after the expansion’s release. If you meet those requirements, you will be able to pick up the first quest of the series.

An Auspicious Encounter This quest begins the Four Lord series and can be picked up by speaking to Soroban in The Ruby Sea (X: 5.7, Y: 15.7). It unlocks the Hells’ Lid dungeon and The Jade Stoa trial.

Tortoise in Time The next quest unlocks the Swallow’s Compass dungeon. It’s picked up by speaking to Bunchin in The Ruby Sea (X: 27.9, Y: 16.4).

The Fire-bird Down Below This one unlocks Hells’ Kier trial. It’s picked up at the same location as the previous one.

Surpassing the Samurai This quest unlocks The Wreath of Snakes trial. It can be picked up at the same location.

The Fifth Lord This is the last quest of the series. You start it by speaking to Seiryu in The Ruby Sea (X: 37.4, Y: 15.4).



You can unlock the Extreme version of all these trials by speaking to the Wandering Minstrel in Kugane (X: 11.6, Y: 12.6). They can reward unique lynx mounts, either by drop or by trading totems, if you’re unlucky.