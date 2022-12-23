After the release of Final Fantasy XIV‘s latest expansion, Endwalker, Tataru has taken it upon herself to give some work to the Warrior of Light via the questline “Tataru’s Grand Endeavor.”
This is one of the main stories players can discover in post-expansion updates, and more of them are coming with patch 6.3, planned to release on Jan.10, 2023. Called “Gods Revel, Lands Tremble,” it will bring an array of features and adjustments, including new dungeons, trials, a Paladin rework, and more.
Here is how to unlock Tataru’s Grand Endeavor quest series from FFXIV‘s patch 6.3.
There are two previous quest requirements to pick up the new sidequests from the Tataru’s Grand Endeavor questline, according to FFXIV‘s latest Live Letter from the Producer:
- Complete the quest called “Small Businesses, Big Dreams.”
- It released in patch 6.15, after Endwalker‘s release.
- It can be picked up at level 90 by speaking to Mehdjina in Old Sharlayan (X: 11.8, Y: 9.8).
- Complete the Four Lords quest series.
- It belongs to the Stormblood expansion.
- The first quest of the series is started by speaking to Soroban in The Ruby Sea (X: 5.7, Y: 15.7).
- The last quest of the series is called “The Fifth Lord.”