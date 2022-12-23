You'll have to complete several quests, including the Four Lord series.

After the release of Final Fantasy XIV‘s latest expansion, Endwalker, Tataru has taken it upon herself to give some work to the Warrior of Light via the questline “Tataru’s Grand Endeavor.”

This is one of the main stories players can discover in post-expansion updates, and more of them are coming with patch 6.3, planned to release on Jan.10, 2023. Called “Gods Revel, Lands Tremble,” it will bring an array of features and adjustments, including new dungeons, trials, a Paladin rework, and more.

Here is how to unlock Tataru’s Grand Endeavor quest series from FFXIV‘s patch 6.3.

How to unlock Tataru’s Grand Endeavor quest series from FFXIV’s patch 6.3

Screengrab via Square Enix

There are two previous quest requirements to pick up the new sidequests from the Tataru’s Grand Endeavor questline, according to FFXIV‘s latest Live Letter from the Producer: