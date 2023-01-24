Final Fantasy XIV’s Omega Protocol Ultimate Race to World First live tracker

With Final Fantasy XIV‘s Patch 6.31 came its newest Ultimate trial, Omega Protocol (Ultimate). Teams have already begun progressing through the fight in order to claim their Race to World First bragging rights and get some exclusive loot.

The Omega Protocol (Ultimate) takes players back to the Stormblood expansion, and teams are already doing their best to progress as far as they can through the fight on day one. Ultimate duties are easily the hardest content in Final Fantasy XIV, which is why players are more likely to watch coordinated teams figure out the mechanics and try to complete it rather than dip their toe in themselves.

This time around the Race to World First is also doubling as a charity event. The Twitch channel Mogtalk is covering the race and also collecting donations for Extra Life, which is a fundraising program that benefits Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Mogtalk showcases multiple teams that are trying to complete the fight along with live commentary about the fights and speculation about lore and future phases.

Where to watch the Race to World First for The Omega Protocol (Ultimate) in Final Fantasy XIV

There are several ways to watch the TOP Race to World First. The quickest and easiest way to see teams’ progress at a glance is to look at FF Logs. The home page will have a team featured and will also have a link at the top of the page to see the top two currently live channels go head-to-head with progress, as well as show the rankings.

Teams will likely go for anywhere from eight to 12 hours doing as many pulls as they can to progress as far as they can. Players can find a list of all of the participating teams on the Race to World First page on FF Logs.

The Omega Protocol (Ultimate) – live updates and leaderboard

Tuesday, Jan. 24

11am CT – EU teams are mostly done for the day and NA teams are beginning to take their turns with the Ultimate. Neverland, an EU team, is still currently on the top of the leaderboard with their best pull putting them at 34.8 percent on phase two. Kindred is currently right behind them with a best of 54.6 percent on phase two. Since they’re an NA team, they’re likely just getting started for the day.

Live Leaderboard – last updated at 11am CT