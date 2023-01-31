Final Fantasy XIV’s Race to World First ‘winners’ are getting memed on the internet for using third-party tools

Earlier today UNNAMED_, a Japanese raid squad, rolled up and yoinked their crown as the World First team to clear Final Fantasy XIV‘s newest Ultimate Trial, The Omega Protocol. The win stunned a lot of fans who hadn’t even seen their name on the leaderboard, but people are now saying the Race to World First is still on due to the use of third-party tools.

Leaked images are now surfacing that claim UNNAMED_ used a third-party tool that players are pointing out as cheating, and now they are using the image that was supplied as proof of the cheating as a meme template on social media.

The tool in question allows players to zoom far out of the Final Fantasy battlefield, allowing them to see more of the surface area, making it easier to see what mechanics are doing and how to avoid dying to them.

Players are considering UNNAMED_’s run as illegitimate now people have found out third-party tools were used to help them clear the fight.

Although it wasn’t found out right away, players questioned the legitimacy of the fight because their name hadn’t appeared on FF Logs at all during the six days players were progging. Their name only showed up on the site after they’d achieved a clear, causing suspicion about how they were able to complete it so fast. Now, fans have their answer.

FFXIV raiders often use at least one third-party tool called ACT in order to get more info about the damage they are doing, which is how the Race to World First events are tracked in the first place. The tool is widely accepted as a tool that only provides information, and doesn’t give an advantage to those playing with it.

Something something cheaters never win. My bet on TOP taking 8 days to beat stays strong!!



Something something cheaters never win. My bet on TOP taking 8 days to beat stays strong!!

Good luck to everyone else still fighting for it!

Because of the accusations, many players are not considering their run as legit, and are waiting for the first team to clear the raid without the use of the third-party zoom tool, or any other third-party tool that would allow an unfair advantage.