Neverland officially claims FFXIV’s Omega Protocol Ultimate Race to World First

Final Fantasy XIV‘s latest Ultimate raid, Omega Protocol, has been officially cleared seven days after its release, according to FFLogs.

Neverland have proven once again they’re the undisputed best raiding team in the world after clearing the fight first. They beat the boss earlier this morning at 1:20am CT.

Clearing the Ultimate fight took them over 1,000 tries in total, which equals roughly 83 hours of playtime (over 11 hours per day).

Europe claims the race

Neverland have cemented themselves as the best FFXIV raiding team in the world. They also claimed first place in the previous Ultimate raid, Dragonsong’s Reprise, released in May 2022.

This is a European team from the Cerberus server. Here’s the team’s composition:

Dark Knight: Narr Locke

Paladin: Impending Death

Monk: Snap Ringer

Reaper: Narr Locke

Dancer: Zeppe Monado

Astrologian: Mugi Wugi

Scholar: Reimi Shirohime

Meanwhile, some teams have given up the race and taken a break after a hard week of grinding. Others are still trying to clear it, and several teams have reached the boss’ final phase.

A controversial fight

The Omega Protocol raid race been full of controversy along the way. A bug prevented some combat jobs from getting buffs at one point in the fight, making it more difficult for them. On Tuesday, a Japanese raiding team claimed they cleared the fight in just one day.

It immediately appeared suspicious, since the team hadn’t been in the top 20 at all within the first days of the race and suddenly appeared at the top of the rankings.

Shortly after, a video revealed the team had used third-party tools to beat the Omega Protocol boss, which is strictly prohibited by Square Enix as it gives players an unfair advantage.

A few hours later, the developer ripped the team away from their completion rewards, including their weapons and achievements.

But now, Neverland have finally put an end to the Ultimate fight. It’ll be remembered as an incredibly hard clear but remains far from completion records. The first Ultimate raids, over six years ago, took over a month to be cleared by teams.