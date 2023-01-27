Egregious bug is causing strife in the Race to World First in FFXIV’s Omega Protocol Ultimate

The Final Fantasy XIV Race to World Finish for the Omega Protocol (Ultimate) is well underway, and teams are making some significant progress on the fight. Many teams are getting stuck on one specific spot, and it turns out that it’s not exactly intended for them to get stuck there.

The Ultimate duties are meant to be the hardest content in the game, so it’s not a surprise that teams would get tripped up on a mechanic or five, especially since very few statics will ever attempt an Ultimate like this. Even though many don’t ever dip their toe into the content, plenty of Final Fantasy XIV fans will watch teams compete to finish the fight first both for the exciting gameplay and for the lore that often comes with them.

In phase three of the Omega Protocol (Ultimate) fight, players are running into an issue that is making certain buff classes limited in their viability, which is something Square Enix has been very good at preventing up until now. The bug is related to Hello World, which provides so many buffs that it’s getting buff-capped, preventing classes like Dancer or Bard from providing the intended boosts to damage and making it incredibly difficult to clear the content.

Some teams are getting around it by switching to Machanist, which has fewer party buffs and more direct damage. Many of them have been able to get past the mechanic even with the party buff classes, but it is more difficult than was likely intended due to the bug.

Players are now wondering how Square Enix plans on fixing it. Although the buff cap exists elsewhere in the game, players don’t typically complain about it because having the buff cap doesn’t affect the viability of any job, nor does it affect the difficulty of getting that particular enemy down.

There’s been no communication from Square Enix about how it plans on fixing the bug, or if it will get a fix at all.