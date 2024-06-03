Final Fantasy XIV Secretlab special edition chairs are now up for pre-order

The Final Fantasy XIV Online collaboration with Secretlab is now available for pre-order starting at $624 as a special edition of the TITAN Evo gaming chair, shipping June 20. It was created to celebrate both the 10th anniversary of A Realm Reborn and the upcoming Dawntrail expansion.

Unfortunately for players, these special chairs don’t come with any FFXIV in-game rewards like the recent Mountain Dew event, so they’re more of a real-life collector’s item rather than something you can buy for exclusive in-game items. Still, they look fantastic with three magnetic role patches you can swap in and out of the chair and an embroidered version of the Crystal Tower on its back.

The items that really matter. Image via Secretlab

While the chair is impressive, the real stars are the two lumbar pillows released with it. One features the cutest Chocobo, Alpha, in several poses wearing a small helmet and goggles, ready for adventure. The other showcases the hilarious Fat Cat minion chilling in various funny poses. Each pillow is available for $59 and will ship on June 20 along with the new chairs.

None of the items are themed around the upcoming expansion, Dawntrail. If you’re instead looking for some exclusive items about it, you should check the Dawntrail Collector’s Edition, which comes with an artbook, a special figure, and a cloth map of the FFXIV, among other smaller items.

FFXIV: Dawntrail releases on June 28 in early access for players who pre-order any edition on any platform, or on July 2 for those who decide to wait a few days to make their purchase. Secretlab’s special chairs, however, are already on sale.

