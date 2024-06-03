The back of the FFXIV Online-themed Secretlab chair in blue with the image of the Crystal Tower.
Image via Secretlab
Category:
Final Fantasy

Final Fantasy XIV Secretlab special edition chairs are now up for pre-order

It would be even cooler if it came with in-game rewards.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: Jun 3, 2024 12:19 pm

The Final Fantasy XIV Online collaboration with Secretlab is now available for pre-order starting at $624 as a special edition of the TITAN Evo gaming chair, shipping June 20. It was created to celebrate both the 10th anniversary of A Realm Reborn and the upcoming Dawntrail expansion.

Recommended Videos

Unfortunately for players, these special chairs don’t come with any FFXIV in-game rewards like the recent Mountain Dew event, so they’re more of a real-life collector’s item rather than something you can buy for exclusive in-game items. Still, they look fantastic with three magnetic role patches you can swap in and out of the chair and an embroidered version of the Crystal Tower on its back.

A promotional Secretlab image showing the Alpha and Fat Cat lumbar pillows for Secretlab chairs.
The items that really matter. Image via Secretlab

While the chair is impressive, the real stars are the two lumbar pillows released with it. One features the cutest Chocobo, Alpha, in several poses wearing a small helmet and goggles, ready for adventure. The other showcases the hilarious Fat Cat minion chilling in various funny poses. Each pillow is available for $59 and will ship on June 20 along with the new chairs.

None of the items are themed around the upcoming expansion, Dawntrail. If you’re instead looking for some exclusive items about it, you should check the Dawntrail Collector’s Edition, which comes with an artbook, a special figure, and a cloth map of the FFXIV, among other smaller items.

FFXIV: Dawntrail releases on June 28 in early access for players who pre-order any edition on any platform, or on July 2 for those who decide to wait a few days to make their purchase. Secretlab’s special chairs, however, are already on sale.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail launch website hints at upcoming dungeons and raids
Wuk Lamat, a female Hrothgar from Final Fantasy 14, smiles into the distance.
Wuk Lamat, a female Hrothgar from Final Fantasy 14, smiles into the distance.
Wuk Lamat, a female Hrothgar from Final Fantasy 14, smiles into the distance.
Category: Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail launch website hints at upcoming dungeons and raids
Zack Palm Zack Palm May 31, 2024
Read Article Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail Benchmark re-release delayed by 3 days
Y'shtola, a silver-haired miqo'te sorceress from Final Fantasy 14, stares at something just past the camera.
Y'shtola, a silver-haired miqo'te sorceress from Final Fantasy 14, stares at something just past the camera.
Y'shtola, a silver-haired miqo'te sorceress from Final Fantasy 14, stares at something just past the camera.
Category: Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail Benchmark re-release delayed by 3 days
Corin MJ Bae Corin MJ Bae May 31, 2024
Read Article Final Fantasy 14: Fall Guys collaboration event guide
A lalafell from Final Fantasy 14 runs alongside a Fall Guy and a toy minion while wearing the reward gear from the Fall Guys collaboration event.
A lalafell from Final Fantasy 14 runs alongside a Fall Guy and a toy minion while wearing the reward gear from the Fall Guys collaboration event.
A lalafell from Final Fantasy 14 runs alongside a Fall Guy and a toy minion while wearing the reward gear from the Fall Guys collaboration event.
Category: Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy 14: Fall Guys collaboration event guide
Corin MJ Bae Corin MJ Bae May 30, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail launch website hints at upcoming dungeons and raids
Wuk Lamat, a female Hrothgar from Final Fantasy 14, smiles into the distance.
Category: Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail launch website hints at upcoming dungeons and raids
Zack Palm Zack Palm May 31, 2024
Read Article Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail Benchmark re-release delayed by 3 days
Y'shtola, a silver-haired miqo'te sorceress from Final Fantasy 14, stares at something just past the camera.
Category: Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail Benchmark re-release delayed by 3 days
Corin MJ Bae Corin MJ Bae May 31, 2024
Read Article Final Fantasy 14: Fall Guys collaboration event guide
A lalafell from Final Fantasy 14 runs alongside a Fall Guy and a toy minion while wearing the reward gear from the Fall Guys collaboration event.
Category: Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy 14: Fall Guys collaboration event guide
Corin MJ Bae Corin MJ Bae May 30, 2024
Author
Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo is senior guides writer and strategist at Dot Esports. He's been working in the gaming industry for over 9 years, with works published on Destructoid, Prima Games, ESPN, and more. A fan of Pokémon since 6 years old and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now writing strategy and quests guides for several mobile and PC titles.