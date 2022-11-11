Final Fantasy XIV players may be able to place outdoor decorations in Island Sanctuaries soon

There’s a lot of speculation going around about one key thing Naoki “Yoshi-P” Yoshida said during the Live Letter from the Producers 74 today, and they’re taking that statement and running with it. The Final Fantasy XIV director said the “placement of garden furniture” may be coming in 6.4.

According to the FFXIV Discord translation of what Yoshi-P said, they are “developing a lot for 6.4, like the placement of garden furniture.” Although the phrase Yoshi-P used is “garden furniture” fans are taking that to mean all outdoor decorations.

One of the biggest complaints about the FFXIV state of player housing is that it is difficult to get, and therefore impossible to have a place to store all of their outdoor decorations besides their retainers, where the items just sit unused.

Island Sanctuary is getting a few updates! 🏝



🐯 New Animals

🏡 New Structures

📜 Quality of Life Improvements



Thank you for sharing your feedback with us! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/METLzNUnpC — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) November 11, 2022

When Island Sanctuaries were released, players automatically assumed that this would be a Band-Aid for people who aren’t able to win the housing lottery. At least they’d have a spot to put their outdoor stuff that has been sitting in retainers for so long, right?

Well, no. Turns out that Island Sanctuaries don’t have much personalization to them at all. Besides choosing where to put structures on pre-determined plots, there isn’t much customization at all in Island Sanctuaries, and fans were very disappointed that they wouldn’t be able to do much of anything by way of decoration to the island.

Yoshi-P did mention before in a different Live Letter that they were considering allowing players to place things around certain plots on the island, but that it wasn’t an easy thing to implement. But now that he’s said it is being planned for 6.4, fans have a light at the end of the tunnel.

Patch 6.3 is coming in early January, which means that Patch 6.4 likely isn’t coming until several months after that, likely around April 2023, but even just the promise of being able to place outdoor decorations and have a spot for them would make players pretty happy.

Fans might have some news about the feature in part two of Patch 6.3’s Live Letters, which sometimes will go into future patches if the developers feel comfortable announcing it that early. The second part of the Live Letter will likely happen sometime in late December, and players will be waiting to see if he says anything about it then.