Final Fantasy XIV players have a romantic solution to the game’s content drought

Patch 6.5 is coming to Final Fantasy XIV, and a player edited fake patch notes to share their idea of an easy and efficient solution to the so-called “content drought.”

The user added a fake feature that would be introduced alongside the last Major update from the Endwalker expansion. “Players can now engage in romances with certain characters from the Main Story Quest,” it reads.

According to this update, players would be able to unlock glamours, dialogues, and quests through romancing characters. They would also get them to join their island sanctuary and house, too.

Players gave an overwhelmingly positive response to the suggestion, suggesting which characters they would romance first and which ones were their favorites. “Drought, yes, but what about Thirst?” joked the top-voted comment under the thread.

“It’d legit work. Or add in new characters with the main story that are intended romance targets,” read another. FFXIV players all have their favorite characters, so many of them would be willing to complete quests several times to romance them, which would add a lot of possible playtime without a lot of effort from the developer.

FFXIV might have hit its slowest point this summer, as players have been nibbling on content released with each update to help them wait before the next expansion Dawntrail, which is releasing in summer 2024.

But Endwalker was introduced almost two years ago now, and players are getting impatient. Some have complained about a lack of diversity in the post-expansion content.

Streamer Zepla sparked debate when she said it was the worst post-expansion since the game was released a decade ago. She said it was due to lackluster Relic Weapon farming quests, the lack of a dedicated farming area, and of mid-difficulty content to complete.

In any case, October will be the highest point of the game’s activity ahead of the next expansion, as the last Major update before its release is being introduced on Oct. 4 after a long maintenance.

