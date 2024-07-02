All Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail voice actors and cast

As the first chapter in a new adventure, Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail lets the mainstay cast take a backseat and introduces a host of new characters—all of whom come with incredible acting performances as FFXIV adds more talent to its already impressive repertoire.

Wondering if a familiar-sounding voice is exactly who you think it is, or just curious about who’s behind the signature cadence of your new favorite Final Fantasy character? Look no further: From the ever-cheerful Wuk Lamat to the taciturn Koana, here’re the names behind the incredible performances featured in FFXIV: Dawntrail.

Main voice acting cast of Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail

Sena Bryer as Wuk Lamat

The beating heart of the overarching story. Image via Square Enix

Serving as the poster girl, narrative impetus, and main companion of the entire expansion, Wuk Lamat takes center stage in most of the voiced cutscenes of Dawntrail’s Main Scenario Quests. The actress responsible for her contagious enthusiasm and wholehearted charm is Sena Bryer, who is not only a writer and indie developer, but an OG legacy player of FFXI and FFXIV 1.0. Her most recent game roles outside FFXIV were Sando Rando and Unicorn Overlord.

Gemma Lawrence as Krile Baldesion

Unlike Alisaie, Krile lets you take the Limit Break in dungeons. Image via Square Enix

Introduced in Heavensward and acting as the offscreen backbone of the Scions of the Seventh Dawn for years, Krile Baldesion finally gets to join the core cast and embark on a journey of her own. Continuing to voice her tempered yet candid demeanor is British actress, writer, and acting coach Gemma Lawrence, who boasts an impressive list of roles in TV shows and stage plays. You might also recognize her as the voice of Rose Galloway in the Assassin’s Creed: Gold audiobook.

Ari Oskarsson as Erenville

Everyone’s favorite gleaner is back to guide you through Tural. Image via Square Enix

Erenville also returns as a supporting character turned main companion. Though he hasn’t picked up a combat job to join players in dungeons as Krile has, he gets plenty of voiced lines as the featured narrator of Dawntrail. Reprising his role, Ari Oskarsson delivers Erenville’s dulcet descriptions of the vast lands of Tural throughout the player’s journey. Oskarsson has also appeared in Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, its Dawn of Ragnarök DLC, and the Discovery Tour: Viking Age add-on.

Ulises Cuadra as Gulool Ja Ja

Dad of the year, despite the tense circumstances. Image via Square Enix

While he doesn’t have the sleek artifact gear, Gulool Ja Ja is one of the most accomplished Vipers you’ll meet in Dawntrail. The boisterous and charismatic Dawnservant is voiced by Ulises Cuadra, sometimes also credited as Ulysses Cuadra, a Nicaraguan-American actor with an extensive repertoire in TV and movies. His other game appearances include Juutekki, Resident Evil: The Mercenaries 3D, and Biohazard: The Darkside Chronicles.

Luis Bermudez as Koana

Catboy enthusiasts are going to love this one. Image via Square Enix

Replacing the ever-popular G’raha Tia as the main catboy of the expansion, Koana is another of Gulool Ja Ja’s adopted children, brother to Wuk Lamat, and also a rival claimant in the Rite of Succession. The star actor bringing his dry and straightforward mannerisms to life is Luis Bermudez, a prolific game actor who’s also recently appeared in Fallout 76, Unicorn Overlord, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, and more.

If some other characters sound a bit like Koana, it’s not just you—Bermudez also voices other important quest NPCs, namely Gurfurlur, Hunmu Ruk, and Zereel Ja.

Sara Ovens as Sphene

Your graceful, plot-assigned Girl of Mystery for this expansion. Image via Square Enix

Taking on the pivotal role as Sphene—the “enigmatic maiden” featured in the Dawntrail trailers and promotional material—Sara Ovens is another recent addition to FFXIV’s list of British actors whose game credits stick out like a sore thumb on their otherwise live action-oriented filmography. Dawntrail isn’t her first foray into video game acting—she’s also appeared in Arknights as Kjera and Gitano, as well as Aether Gazer, as Zenkibo Tengu.

