Category:
Final Fantasy

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: Mistveil Reservoir Chest locations

There are three hidden chests at the Misveil Reservoir.
Image of Zack Palm
Zack Palm
|
Published: Mar 1, 2024 08:30 pm
A character standing in a misty grey area next to a chest in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are multiple hidden cache locations for you to find in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. You can find one of these caches at the Mistveil Reservoir in the Grasslands before you go through to the Swamplands.

Like the other caches, there are several chests you have to find in the immediate area. Opening these is a great way to stock up on important items before taking on the more demanding challenges awaiting you in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, but finding them can be difficult. Thankfully, we’re here to make it much easier for you to grab all three chests stashed at the Mistveil Reservoir.

All Mistveil Reservoir chest locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

A screenshot of the Final Fantasy 7 map with the Mistveil Reservoir selected.
Head to the southwest of the Swamplands to find the Mistveil Reservoir. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mistveil Reservoir is on the southwest side of the Swamplands in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. It’s an area you only access after you have Chocobos. Rather than taking a left to go toward the main objective, go right instead and there should be a small island you can land on with your party. Follow the stairs up, and the Mistveil Reservoir cache should appear when you reach the top.

The first chest you find at Mistveil is straightforward, making it much easier than the precious cache locations at Thresher Waterwheel or the Mako Pipe Junction. The chest is out in the open, next to the abandoned shack to your left when you reach the top of the stairs. A handful of Ogres are protecting it, but you should be able to make short work of them before searching for the other two chests.

Mistveil Reservoir chest 1 location in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
The first chest is to the left of the stairs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Return to the stairs and take the route to the right for the next chest. There should be a dugout area of the Mistveil Reservoir where you and your party members can jump down. From here, go around the large pillar, and you can find the chest on the other side underneath another shack.

Mistveil Reservoir chest 2 location in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
The second chest is in a pit to the right of the stairs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The third and final chest is difficult to find. Return up to the start of the stairs, and look for a ladder you can use to follow the path to the upcoming Lifespring. Continue on the path, and before reaching the Lifespring, look to the left and you should find the last chest. It’s a much more difficult chest to find compared to the ones at the precious cache locations because they were clustered together while this one is further away.

Mistveil Reservoir chest location 3 in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
The final chest is to the left of the Lifespring. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now that you have all three chests, you can grab the nearby Lifespring and return to the Swamplands. You are now ready to take on Midgardsormr with the rest of your Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth party and use those extra items you grabbed.

Zack Palm
Zack Palm has been writing about video games for the past five years. He spends his free time trying to learn about a new board, reading high-fantasy series, or working on his latest DnD character.