Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: Mako Pipe Junction Chest locations

There are several hidden caches for you to find as you explore Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth that contain multiple chests for you to loot. You can find one of these caches at the Mako Pipe Junction, in the western area of the Grasslands.

You can visit the Mako Pipe Junction by searching on the west side of the Grasslands, the first location you unlock in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. The chests won’t be too far from the main location, but they can become frustrating to hunt for if you don’t know where to find them. There are only two chests you need to locate at the Mako Pipe Junction, and we can narrow down your search by showing you their exact locations.

All Mako Pip Junction chest locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

The Mako Pipe Junction is in the western area of the Grasslands. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the Mako Pipe Junction in the west Grasslands region of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. I began visiting this location shortly after clearing the eastern Grasslands and cleaning through those objectives. You can find the Pipe Junction close to the center.

There are two chests you need to track down in this area. Like the Thresher Waterwheel, the first hidden cache location you find in FF7 Rebirth, these chests are not too far away from the main area. The first chest should be between two concrete pillars at the base of the large pipe. The next two large pipes go into the ground, which connects to Kalm. You can find the chest closer to the east side of this area.

Head to the east side of the Mako Pipe Junction. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next chest is further away from the first one. Starting from where you found this chest, make your way to the east and continue going. I recommend staying underneath the pipes and concrete pillars to keep you on the path, and you should find it next to the other pipe sticking into the ground. This pipe is coming from the west, and there should be another large pipe sticking into the ground next to it. Again, it’s underneath the concrete pillars.

Make your way to the western side of the Mako Pipe Junction. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you find these two chests, the Mako Pipe Junction cache is complete in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. It’s a good location to grab while wandering through the Grasslands, especially if you’re trying to hunt down a Quetzalcoatl that’s rampaging through the area further south.