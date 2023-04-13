FFXIV Weaver leveling guide: How to level 1 to 90

Final Fantasy XIV isn’t just about fighting. Sometimes, Warriors of Light need a little bit of a break from the battlefield, and that is when crafting jobs come into play. There are plenty to choose from such as cooking, fishing, gathering, and more.

One of those jobs is Weaver. They make cloth-based articles of clothing that increase in level as the Weaver’s level increases. There are some other items that the job can make too such as housing items.

What you will need before you start leveling Weaver in Final Fantasy XIV

To get started, you’ll want to make sure you have a few things if you want to level the Weaver job quickly. The job can be leveled without all of these things, but to be the most efficient with it, players should have a character that has completed Heavensward so that they have access to Ishgardian restoration, and a few million Gil, especially if they don’t have someone to craft the gear for them.

There are also some items and tools you can use to make the fastest run to level 90. The first is Engineering Manuals, which give a +50 percent boost every time you craft an item. They’re easily obtained by trading in items for Grand Company Seals. These Engineering Manuals can be used for the +50 bonus up until level 50, and after that, the effect will be cut in half. Some Engineering Manuals awarded while you’re leveling crafters will be usable for higher levels.

Related: Best servers to play on in Final Fantasy XIV

You’ll also need some Tsai tou Vounou, which is a food buff used to increase Control and CP bonuses along with gear melding and using high-quality gear.

Third-party tools such as the Universalis app, FFXIV Teamcraft, and the FFXIV Crafting Optimizer can also be used. Universalis is for players who need to buy gear and materials on the Market Board. The app will tell you which world on your Data Center has the item for the cheapest. Teamcraft is an organizer for when you need to craft a large number of things or a complicated craft, and FFXIV Crafting Optimizer will help create the best macro for the selected recipe.

Weaver one to 21

This tier of leveling is quite easy. It is recommended to simply follow your job quests, and then quicksynth the highest level recipe once the feature is unlocked at level 10. Once you’ve unlocked quicksynth on one job, it will be unlocked for the rest. Picking a craft that has the least amount of supplies required is recommended until you are level 21.

Most of the things you’ll need to quicksynth craft can be bought at the Guild Supplier in any of the big cities. Make sure to complete your job quests, since those will be a nice burst of EXP and will alleviate the number of things you’ll need to quicksynth.

Weaver 21 to 41

Leveling from 21 to 41 can be done with the same gearset the whole way through. Players will now be able to use the Firmament, which will be where they spend most of their time going forward. Getting to the Firmament is easy and can be unlocked by completing the quest “Towards the Firmament,” which is found in the Foundation at X: 9.7 Y: 11.5.

Make sure you have high-quality level 21 gear. The highest ilvl gear will be at the top of the list on the market board when selecting each piece of gear, and players will always need to select high-quality options to complete each tier effectively.

Leveling to 41 will require players to head to the Firmament, which they can do once they’ve unlocked it by going up to the Aetheryte and selecting “Travel to the Firmament.” Players can head to Potkin, who will be directly to the right after they enter the Firmament. Lower-level Weavers will want to make sure they can get the highest collectability for an item, so running the recipe through the FFXIV Crafting Optimizer will tell players whether they can achieve that with the current level and gear they have. Otherwise, players can use the Trial Synthesis button, which is located in the lower left-hand corner of the ingredients panel of the crafting screen.

Screengrab via Square Enix

The Ishgardian items are under the middle tab under “Recipe Level.” The submenu “Sidequests” is where you’ll find the Restoration items. Typically, players should be looking for Grade 4 items. For levels 20 to 41, players should be crafting Grade 4 Skybuilder’s Rope. Use the macro given by the FFXIV Crafting Optimizer and you should be well on your way to 41.

Weaver 41 to 90

From here to about level 70, players will mostly be doing Ishgardian Restoration items. Below is a list of what items you should craft at which levels, what other activities can get you to level 90, and when you should upgrade your gear. At level 80, you can start doing daily Endwalker crafting Beast Tribes by doing three Lopporit quests per day.

41 to 60 – Grade 4 Skybuilders’ Cloth Upgrade to Holy Rainbow gearset at level 53 (HQ). Upgrade to Mythrite tools from Evrardoux in Ishgard (X: 6.5 Y: 9.5).

– Grade 4 Skybuilders’ Cloth 60 to 71 – Grade 4 Skybuilders’ Broom Upgrade to Ruby/Gyuki gearset at level 63 (HQ). Larch trinkets. Meld legs, feet, and trinkets with CP +6 Materia. Upgrade to Bombfish/Larch tools from Shichiho in Kugane (X 12.7 Y:12.2).

– Grade 4 Skybuilders’ Broom 71 to 80 – Grade 4 Skybuilders’ Awning, Custom Deliveries Upgrade to Brightlinen/Smilodonskin gearset at level 71(HQ). Meld legs, feet, and trinkets with CP +6 Materia. Upgrade to Stonegold/White Oak tools from Vernarth at the Crystarium (X: 9.3 Y: 14.4).

– Grade 4 Skybuilders’ Awning, Custom Deliveries 80 to 90 – Beast Tribes, Custom Deliveries, and Grade 4 Skybuilder’s Awnings to fill in the gaps When level 80 is reached, start the Endwalker Lopporits Beast Tribes. Do some Custom Deliveries. Finish up any job quests left over (best to do them at level 70 since they give good XP at that level).

– Beast Tribes, Custom Deliveries, and Grade 4 Skybuilder’s Awnings to fill in the gaps

Once you’ve hit level 90, you can start collecting the Master Recipe Books, which are gained by getting White Gatherer’s Scrips. Those can be obtained by crafting collectibles and turning them into the Collectible Appraiser. Once you’ve done that, you’ll be able to craft just about anything that can be made by a Weaver.