FFXIV players frustrated yet again after gender-locked outfits return for Valentione’s Day event

In Final Fantasy XIV’s Patch 6.3 update, players rejoiced when a plethora of Valentione outfits that were previously gender-locked were freed from the restriction, and players immediately took to fixing up new glams with the new outfits. Gone are the days of gender-locked event outfits, right? Well, not quite.

The 2023 Valentione’s Day event was announced early this morning and players are excited about a few things. But their excitement was stopped dead in its tracks when they realized that Square Enix has put out yet another gender-locked outfit, in the same patch where it just unlocked it for outfits from Valentione’s Day events in the past.

Now fans are confused as to why Square Enix is putting out yet another set of gender-locked outfits after allowing them to be equipped by either gender for past outfits. This is also still a sore subject because of the Gaia outfit that just launched on the FFXIV Online Store, which is also gender-locked, among other issues players are upset about.

Image via Square Enix

What’s worse is that players have figured out using data mining that the outfits are already made to be gender-unlocked, but those who pick up the Valentione’s Day quest will only get the coffer for the gender of their character.

Players can grab previously unlocked outfits from past events at the Calamity Salvager, meaning that it’s likely Square Enix will eventually release the gender-lock from these outfits and offer them up, but players are scratching their heads wondering why it won’t just do that now. Since past events’ outfits becoming unlocked received such a strong reaction from fans when the Patch 6.3 notes came out, it’s a wonder that Square Enix didn’t just keep the trend going for future events.

The Valentione’s Day event in Final Fantasy XIV begins on Feb. 1 and ends on Feb. 15. Players will be able to get their gender-specific outfit, an emote, and a housing item for completing the quest.