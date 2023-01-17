Final Fantasy XIV finally released a sought-after outfit, but its restrictions have fans upset

Those who experienced and loved the Shadowbringers Eden series Trials finally got a very sought-after outfit added to the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store. But there are quite a few problems with the item that fans are mad about.

Gaia’s storyline is a favorite among many players for the emotional journey she went on during the raid series and her connection with one of players’ favorite characters from Shadowbringers, Ryne. So when an outfit was added to the store, players initially were super excited to see it there. But their enthusiasm was cut short when they saw the restrictions that came with it.

Image via Square Enix

The biggest gripes fans have with the outfit is that it is gender-locked and it is one piece. A lot of times when an outfit is released, it comes with several pieces to it. This trend has been waning, though. The Lyse’s Leadership Attire was similar, where the entire outfit, including chest, legs, hands, and feet, was one piece. Fans aren’t pleased with this trend, or the fact that it’s gender-locked, something that was recently addressed in many of players’ favorite glamour items in the Patch 6.3 update.

1 piece and gender locked? pic.twitter.com/hKySH5P840 — e (@erick_eob) January 17, 2023

Another smaller gripe is that the outfit is not dyeable. This was also the case for Lyse’s Leadership Attire and another trend that is continuing for these outfits. Fans instantly voiced their displeasure on Reddit about these outfits and the fact that one-piece, undyeable, gender-locked items are becoming more and more common and unwanted by the community.

Very few fans seem to be willing to cough up the $12 to buy the item. Many players wanted the boots, which are arguably the best piece of the outfit. Players will often take pieces like the boots and match them with other chest pieces to create a unique look, separating them from other players. But that simply isn’t possible when the outfit is all one piece, making this a hard pass for many Final Fantasy XIV glamour enthusiasts.