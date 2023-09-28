FFXIV players agree on game’s hardest achievement as someone finally completes them all

A Japanese Final Fantasy XIV player has become the first person to complete all 2,751 achievements in the game, users shared on Sept. 27.

There are tons of activities to complete in FFXIV, and Achievements to get for each of them. Getting all of them likely means the player has spent thousands of hours playing the game and was pushed to farm the most challenging ones.

In the Reddit thread where the information was shared, players unanimously commented on the achievement that requires you to collect 20,000 pieces of the Accursed Hoard in total, named “For the Hoard VI.”

Players will usually only get around two Accursed Hoards per Deep Dungeon run, and they must use Pomanders of Intuition or Sight to get them, as they’re hidden in those duties. In a video, a player shared they farmed 370 hours of playtime to get 20,000 pieces.

Another user listed tons of other Achievements that are incredibly challenging or long to complete. It includes completing five Ultimate raids, clearing all three Deep Dungeons alone, tons of victories in countless duties, as well as getting every Relic weapon in the game (over 50 of them).

“Keeping up with levequests for 7+ years (I think there’s also like half a year’s worth of GC leves) is easily the most impressive part of this to me,” commented another user.

Many players won’t ever be able to complete those 2,751 Achievements because some can’t be completed anymore, being tied to time-limited activities in the game.

FFXIV was released 10 years ago, which means that the player has completed pretty much every piece of content added with each update until now. It’s nothing short of impressive, and it’s unlikely another player will follow in their footsteps in the near future: It’ll take a lot of time for someone else to match the record.

Meanwhile, the Japanese player will have more Achievements to complete when Patch 6.5 releases on Oct. 3, as it will bring more quests and duties.

