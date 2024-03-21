FF7 Rebirth March 21 patch notes

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has been out for almost a month, and so far, the game hasn’t had any glaring issues. But Square Enix is still committed to improving the game further, and the March 21 patch is proof. Here’s everything included in FF7 Rebirth’s March patch (version 1.020).
What’s included in FF7 Rebirth’s March patch?
The FF7 Rebirth March 21 patch includes the following:
- Fixes to typos and omissions
- Fixes to character and enemy issues
- Fixes to Progress and guidance issues
- Improved frame rate and overall game stability
- Fixes to camera issues
- Mini-game balancing
Typos and omissions
While reading the subtitles in FF7 Rebirth, you may have noticed a few typos or strange text omissions. The patch irons out most of these errors.
Character and enemy issues
If you used Red XIII’s Lunatic High and Warrior’s Inspiration abilities, you may have noticed enemies could cancel them quite easily. This patch makes it so they aren’t cancelled as easily.
Additionally, enemies would sometimes stop and stare at you in the middle of battle under certain conditions, allowing you to hit them uninterrupted. This has been fixed, too, so don’t expect any more free hits.
Progress and guidance issues
If you encountered any quests with unclear directions, you’ll be happy to know the quest guidance system has been improved, especially in the Mithril Mine during the climbing sections.
Improved frame rate and overall game stability
It wouldn’t be a proper patch without “improved frame rate and game stability.” While FF7 Rebirth was already very stable, there were times when the framerate would drop significantly. The patch should minimize frame drops going forward.
Performance mode also gets Sharp and Soft options that let you tune the graphics more to your liking.
Camera issues
If you like to use inverted camera controls, you’ll be happy to know the Chocobo gliding and shooting mini-games are now playable with this camera style.
Mini-game balancing
If you were struggling to complete the Fort Condor or Gears and Gambits mini-games, good news—they’re getting difficulty settings so you can make them more bearable.