FF16 The Rising Tide: How to unlock Leviathan’s Serpent Ring Accessories

The most exciting part of FF16‘s The Rising Tide is unlocking yet another set of deadly skills for Clive. Even after you unlock the Leviathan’s powers in Final Fantasy 16‘s The Rising Tide DLC, you can become even stronger with the Eikon’s Serpent Ring Accessories.

That said, unlocking these recipes and the materials to craft them isn’t an easy task. In this guide, I’ll show you how to start and complete the quest to get the Leviathan Accessories in Final Fantasy 16.

FF16: How to start What Ails You in The Rising Tide

That man over there? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The quest to unlock Serpent Ring Accessories is What Ails You, and you can grab it as soon as you arrive in Haven for the first time in Final Fantasy 16. Here’s how to start this quest:

Sail with Shula to Mysidia and make your way to Haven. After a cutscene, you’re free to roam Haven and its outskirts once. This is your cue to unlock the merchant, the blacksmith, and Ambrosia. To start What Ails You, speak with the lady tending after a sick man behind the blacksmith’s foundry. In a cutscene, you find out he has been sick for quite a while, and nothing seems to ail his illness.

FF16: How to complete What Ails You in The Rising Tide

Silver chain. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete What Ails You in Final Fantasy 16 The Rising Tide, speak with Pavaat and Blasir to find out more about the man’s illness, defeat the Tonberries in the forest, and bring back the Silver necklace to Pavaat’s wife.

Speak with Pavaat

It’s a small village, so it should come as no surprise that Pavaat, the blacksmith, is actually the sick man’s son. If you speak with Pavaat in his Foundry, he reveals little about his father’s condition but points you toward someone who might: Blasir, a local fisherman who’s best buddies with the man in need of help.

Speak with Blasir

Go across the pond and speak with Blasir to find out Pavaat has been obsessed with the forests lately. While this may not seem like a huge revelation, we should report this to Pavaat’s wife.

Report back to Pavaat’s wife

Behind the blacksmith’s foundry, you can find the sick man and Pavaat’s wife right where you left them. When she hears about Blasir’s report, she says you should check out an altar in the forest.

Defeat the Tonberries

Follow the green marker on the map to find not only the altar but also a nest of Tonberries. Put your newly acquired Leviathan skills to good use and defeat them all. Then, interact with the altar to grab the Silver Chain.

Deliver the Silver Chain

Deliver the silver chain to Pavaat and his wife to unlock Serpent Ring Accessory crafting and the Adder Stone in Final Fantasy 16. With the Adder Stone, you can find the rare materials required to craft all Leviathan accessories.

All Leviathan Accessories in Final Fantasy 16

Shiny accessories. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s every Leviathan Accessory you can craft in The Rising Tide DLC:

The Serpent’s Wonder: Requires two Aquamarine and one Ageless Tallow.

Requires two Aquamarine and one Ageless Tallow. The Serpent’s Word: Requires two Aquamarine and one Ageless Odorament.

Requires two Aquamarine and one Ageless Odorament. The Serpent’s Watch: Requires two Aquamarine and one Ageless Oilstone.

Requires two Aquamarine and one Ageless Oilstone. The Serpent’s Worth: Requires two Aquamarine and one Ageless Millet.

