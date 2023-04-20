All Final Fantasy XIV Moogle Treasure Trove The Hunt for Mendacity Event Rewards

Warriors of Light have a nice long break in between Final Fantasy XIV patches, and Square Enix typically fills in that time with smaller content updates and once they get close to a new patch, they include Moogle Treasure Trove events which allow players to grab up rewards they might have a hard time earning.

In this event, called The Hunt for Mendacity, players will be able to take on several different duties in order to earn Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity which can be traded to special NPCs for a variety of rewards. These items have varying levels of difficulty to obtain in the game, but these events make it easier for players to fill in the gaps for earning consumables such as emotes, mounts, minions, and Orchestrion Rolls when the original method to get them is too tedious or a part of the game players don’t want to interact with.

There are a long list of rewards, so players will want to pick and choose which ones they go for during events like this. The list below should help with the paradox of choice. Considering the most a duty will give is seven tomes, players should plan out which rewards they’re going to choose and how many tomes they need to get them.

Players have from April 24 until maintenance begins for Patch 6.4 to gather and spend the tomes. Currently, the next patch is scheduled to arrive on May 23, but that date is not confirmed by Square Enix and is only speculated by members of the community.

All rewards in the FFXIV 2023 Moogle Treasure Trove The Hunt for Mendacity