All Final Fantasy XIV Moogle Treasure Trove The Hunt for Mendacity Event Rewards

Warriors of Light have a nice long break in between Final Fantasy XIV patches, and Square Enix typically fills in that time with smaller content updates and once they get close to a new patch, they include Moogle Treasure Trove events which allow players to grab up rewards they might have a hard time earning.
In this event, called The Hunt for Mendacity, players will be able to take on several different duties in order to earn Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity which can be traded to special NPCs for a variety of rewards. These items have varying levels of difficulty to obtain in the game, but these events make it easier for players to fill in the gaps for earning consumables such as emotes, mounts, minions, and Orchestrion Rolls when the original method to get them is too tedious or a part of the game players don’t want to interact with.
Related: Where to trade Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity in Final Fantasy XIV’s Moogle Treasure Trove event
There are a long list of rewards, so players will want to pick and choose which ones they go for during events like this. The list below should help with the paradox of choice. Considering the most a duty will give is seven tomes, players should plan out which rewards they’re going to choose and how many tomes they need to get them.
Players have from April 24 until maintenance begins for Patch 6.4 to gather and spend the tomes. Currently, the next patch is scheduled to arrive on May 23, but that date is not confirmed by Square Enix and is only speculated by members of the community.
All rewards in the FFXIV 2023 Moogle Treasure Trove The Hunt for Mendacity
|Reward
|Cost
|Original method to obtain
|Porxie Earrings
|100
|Unobtainable outside event
|Magitek Predator Identification Key
|50
|Duty: Ala Migo (Dungeon)
|Ixion Clarion
|50
|FATE: A Horse Outside or Faux Leaves
|Megalotragus Horn
|50
|8,400 Skybuilder’s Scrips
|A Long Fall Orchestrion Roll
|50
|Duty: The Twinning (Dungeon)
|Modern Aesthetics – Gyr Abanian Plait
|50
|Heaven on High Silver sacks (Deep Dungeon)
|Ballroom Etiquette – Emphatic Elucidation
|30
|Fête Present or 1,800 Skybuilder’s Scrips
|Two Ostensibly Special Timeworn Maps
|30
|Unobtainable outside event
|Qiqirn Earring
|30
|Sylphic Vendor (Rank: Trusted)
|Laurel Goobbue Horn
|30
|Sahagin Vendor (Rank: Trusted)
|Elbst Horn
|30
|FATE: Metal Gears Revengeance 2
|Aithon Whistle
|30
|Trial: The Bowl of Embers (Extreme)
|Nightmare Whistle
|30
|Trials: The Bowl of Embers (Extreme), The Howling Eye (Extreme), The Navel (Extreme)
|White Lanner Whistle
|30
|Trial: The Limitless Blue (Extreme)
|Demonic Lanner Whistle
|30
|Trial: Containment Bay Z1T9 (Extreme)
|Reveling Kamuy Fife
|30
|Trial: The Pool of Tribute (Extreme)
|Blissful Kamuy Fife
|30
|Trial: Emanation (Extreme)
|MGP Platinum Card
|30
|Khloe’s Journal
|Floor Sofa
|20
|Weaver level 80 craft
|Red Brick Kitchen
|20
|Alchemist level 80 craft
|Nomad’s Tent
|20
|Weaver level 80 craft
|Oriental Wooden Deck
|20
|Carpenter level 80 craft
|Swag Valance
|20
|Weaver level 80 craft
|Homemade Cookie Set
|20
|Culinarian level 80 craft
|Florist’s Counter
|20
|Alchemist level 80 craft
|Bonewicca Protector’s Coat
|15
|Duty: The Swallow’s Compass (Dungeon) or 1,440 Grand Company Seals
|Bonewicca Skinner’s Mail
|15
|Duty: The Swallow’s Compass (Dungeon) or 1,440 Grand Company Seals
|Bonewicca Wildling’s Jacket
|15
|Duty: The Swallow’s Compass (Dungeon) or 1,440 Grand Company Seals
|Bonewicca Shadow’s Chestpiece
|15
|Duty: The Swallow’s Compass (Dungeon) or 1,440 Grand Company Seals
|Bonewicca Tracker’s Coat
|15
|Duty: The Swallow’s Compass (Dungeon) or 1,440 Grand Company Seals
|Bonewicca Whisperer’s Jacket
|15
|Duty: The Swallow’s Compass (Dungeon) or 1,440 Grand Company Seals
|Bonewicca Soother’s Chestpiece
|15
|Duty: The Swallow’s Compass (Dungeon) or 1,440 Grand Company Seals
|Middle La Noscea Riding Map
|10
|250 Hunt Seals (Allied)
|Lower La Noscea Riding Map
|10
|250 Hunt Seals (Allied)
|Eastern La Noscea Riding Map
|10
|250 Hunt Seals (Allied)
|Western La Noscea Riding Map
|10
|250 Hunt Seals (Allied)
|Upper La Noscea Riding Map
|10
|250 Hunt Seals (Allied)
|Outer La Noscea Riding Map
|10
|250 Hunt Seals (Allied)
|Gaelicat Card
|10
|Triple Triad – Noes in Old Gridania
|Vanu Vanu Card
|10
|Triple Triad – Mogmill in The Churning Mists
|Byakko Card
|7
|Trials: The Jade Stoa or The Jade Stoa (Extreme)
|Prometheus Card
|7
|Duty: The Ghimlyt Dark (Dungeon)
|Wind-up Succubus
|7
|500 Hunt Seals (Allied)
|Black Hayate
|7
|Duty: Holminster Switch (Dungeon)
|Flibbertigibbet Orchestrion Roll
|7
|Sylphic Vendor (Rank: Friendly)
|Piece of Mind Orchestrion Roll
|7
|Vath Stickpeddler (Rank: Friendly)
|10 Magicked Prisms (Job Mastery)
|1
|Unobtainable outside event