All Final Fantasy XIV Moogle Treasure Trove The Hunt for Mendacity Event Rewards

Image via Square Enix

Warriors of Light have a nice long break in between Final Fantasy XIV patches, and Square Enix typically fills in that time with smaller content updates and once they get close to a new patch, they include Moogle Treasure Trove events which allow players to grab up rewards they might have a hard time earning.

In this event, called The Hunt for Mendacity, players will be able to take on several different duties in order to earn Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity which can be traded to special NPCs for a variety of rewards. These items have varying levels of difficulty to obtain in the game, but these events make it easier for players to fill in the gaps for earning consumables such as emotes, mounts, minions, and Orchestrion Rolls when the original method to get them is too tedious or a part of the game players don’t want to interact with.

There are a long list of rewards, so players will want to pick and choose which ones they go for during events like this. The list below should help with the paradox of choice. Considering the most a duty will give is seven tomes, players should plan out which rewards they’re going to choose and how many tomes they need to get them.

Players have from April 24 until maintenance begins for Patch 6.4 to gather and spend the tomes. Currently, the next patch is scheduled to arrive on May 23, but that date is not confirmed by Square Enix and is only speculated by members of the community.

All rewards in the FFXIV 2023 Moogle Treasure Trove The Hunt for Mendacity

RewardCostOriginal method to obtain
Porxie Earrings100Unobtainable outside event
Magitek Predator Identification Key50Duty: Ala Migo (Dungeon)
Ixion Clarion50FATE: A Horse Outside or Faux Leaves
Megalotragus Horn508,400 Skybuilder’s Scrips
A Long Fall Orchestrion Roll50Duty: The Twinning (Dungeon)
Modern Aesthetics – Gyr Abanian Plait50Heaven on High Silver sacks (Deep Dungeon)
Ballroom Etiquette – Emphatic Elucidation30Fête Present or 1,800 Skybuilder’s Scrips
Two Ostensibly Special Timeworn Maps30Unobtainable outside event
Qiqirn Earring30Sylphic Vendor (Rank: Trusted)
Laurel Goobbue Horn30Sahagin Vendor (Rank: Trusted)
Elbst Horn30FATE: Metal Gears Revengeance 2
Aithon Whistle30Trial: The Bowl of Embers (Extreme)
Nightmare Whistle30Trials: The Bowl of Embers (Extreme), The Howling Eye (Extreme), The Navel (Extreme)
White Lanner Whistle30Trial: The Limitless Blue (Extreme)
Demonic Lanner Whistle30Trial: Containment Bay Z1T9 (Extreme)
Reveling Kamuy Fife30Trial: The Pool of Tribute (Extreme)
Blissful Kamuy Fife30Trial: Emanation (Extreme)
MGP Platinum Card30Khloe’s Journal
Floor Sofa20Weaver level 80 craft
Red Brick Kitchen20Alchemist level 80 craft
Nomad’s Tent20Weaver level 80 craft
Oriental Wooden Deck20Carpenter level 80 craft
Swag Valance20Weaver level 80 craft
Homemade Cookie Set20Culinarian level 80 craft
Florist’s Counter20Alchemist level 80 craft
Bonewicca Protector’s Coat15Duty: The Swallow’s Compass (Dungeon) or 1,440 Grand Company Seals
Bonewicca Skinner’s Mail15Duty: The Swallow’s Compass (Dungeon) or 1,440 Grand Company Seals
Bonewicca Wildling’s Jacket15Duty: The Swallow’s Compass (Dungeon) or 1,440 Grand Company Seals
Bonewicca Shadow’s Chestpiece15Duty: The Swallow’s Compass (Dungeon) or 1,440 Grand Company Seals
Bonewicca Tracker’s Coat15Duty: The Swallow’s Compass (Dungeon) or 1,440 Grand Company Seals
Bonewicca Whisperer’s Jacket15Duty: The Swallow’s Compass (Dungeon) or 1,440 Grand Company Seals
Bonewicca Soother’s Chestpiece15Duty: The Swallow’s Compass (Dungeon) or 1,440 Grand Company Seals
Middle La Noscea Riding Map10250 Hunt Seals (Allied)
Lower La Noscea Riding Map10250 Hunt Seals (Allied)
Eastern La Noscea Riding Map10250 Hunt Seals (Allied)
Western La Noscea Riding Map10250 Hunt Seals (Allied)
Upper La Noscea Riding Map10250 Hunt Seals (Allied)
Outer La Noscea Riding Map10250 Hunt Seals (Allied)
Gaelicat Card10Triple Triad – Noes in Old Gridania
Vanu Vanu Card10Triple Triad – Mogmill in The Churning Mists
Byakko Card7Trials: The Jade Stoa or The Jade Stoa (Extreme)
Prometheus Card7Duty: The Ghimlyt Dark (Dungeon)
Wind-up Succubus7500 Hunt Seals (Allied)
Black Hayate7Duty: Holminster Switch (Dungeon)
Flibbertigibbet Orchestrion Roll7Sylphic Vendor (Rank: Friendly)
Piece of Mind Orchestrion Roll7Vath Stickpeddler (Rank: Friendly)
10 Magicked Prisms (Job Mastery)1Unobtainable outside event