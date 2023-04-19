Where to trade Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity in Final Fantasy XIV’s Moogle Treasure Trove event

The Final Fantasy XIV community is readying for the arrival of Patch 6.4, and players are getting a treat between now and the patch’s launch date with the newest Moogle Treasure Trove event. Those interested will be able to gain a plethora of rewards as long as they complete objectives in order to gain Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity.

There are several ways that players can earn themselves the Tomestones of Mendacity, which are used as the currency to buy the rewards that are up for grabs. Several rewards are either impossible to get in the game after the event is concluded, or are tedious to get. Once they are awarded, players need to go to special NPCs to see what’s up for grabs and how many tomes it’s going to cost them.

Where to find Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity vendors in Final Fantasy XIV

There are three vendors that players can trade Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity to, and all three are located in the three starting cities, making it easy for any character regardless of where they are in the story to find them.

The NPCs to trade Tomestones to are called Itinerant Moogles. There is one in Limsa Lominsa, New Gridania, and Ul’dah. These are different from the Moogles players get their in-game mail from, and are placed in a different area from them as well.

Below are the locations of each NPC, all of which are near the main Aetheryte when players first arrive in the city.

Limsa Lominsa, Lower Decks: X:9.4 Y:11.6

New Gridania: X:12.4 Y:12.1

Ul’dah, Steps of Nald: X:9.6 Y:9.1

Players have from April 24 until when maintenance begins to implement Patch 6.4 to earn the Tomestones of Mendacity. The next patch is speculated to drop on May 23, but it’s not confirmed yet by Square Enix and likely won’t be until the next Final Fantasy XIV Live Letter from the Producers.