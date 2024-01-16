All Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth voice actors and cast

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will feature the familiar cast of voice actors who made Final Fantasy 7 Remake even more memorable. At the same time, we are also being introduced to new characters and, therefore, new voice actors. Here are all the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth voice actors and cast.

Cody Christian as Cloud Strife

Cloud and his iconic Buster Sword. Screenshot via FINAL FANTASY YouTube

Cody Christian reprises his role as Cloud. Not only that, but the actor has been quite busy doing his Cloud voice in various other games, including Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, Chocobo GP, and the recently shut-down Final Fantasy 7: The Fire Soldier. Cody Christina does an excellent job playing Cloud, giving him his iconic “don’t care” attitude.

Video game voice acting aside, Cody Christian has also appeared in several TV series, including MTV’s Teen Wolf and the still-ongoing All American on The CW.

Tyler Hoechlin as Sephiroth

Tyler Hoechlin has become something of a de-facto Sephiroth for modern Final Fantasy 7 adaptations. After lending his voice to the iconic villain in Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Tyler Hoechlin also voiced Sephiroth in Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier and Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion.

When he isn’t summoning meteors and invading Cloud’s mind, Tyler Hoechlin flies around Metropolis as The Man of Steel in The CW’s Superman & Lois.

Briana White as Aerith Gainsborough

What does Rebirth hold for Aerith? Image via Square Enix

Another returning character, the sweet-natured Aerith Gainsborough, is again played by Briana White, who also played her in The First Soldier and Crisis Core. Given that we know the story will shift from the original 1997 Final Fantasy Game, fans are very curious to see what the future holds for the lovely flower girl of Midgar.

John Eric Bentley as Barret Wallace

Arguably, the most improved character from the original game, John Eric Bentley, reprises his role as the passionate leader of Avalanche. Even when all we had was the short one-hour demo of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, John Eric Bentley managed to draw us in with his speech about protecting the planet.

While he isn’t fighting Shinra, John Eric Bentley does a lot of video game and cartoon gigs, including games like Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, God of War: Ragnarok, Starfield, and Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

Ayumi Ito as Tifa Lockheart

Cloud and Tifa. Image via Square Enix

Ayumi Ito has been voicing Tifa Lockheart since the 2005 Final Fantasy 7: Advent Children Movie, and we wouldn’t have it any other way. The beautiful but tough martial artist and Cloud’s childhood friend will return to save the world (again) in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Ayumi Ito has probably the busiest schedules out of all the actors here, lending her voice and acting skills to Asian and Western TV shows, games, and even Anime.

Max Mittelman as Red XIII

We didn’t see a whole lot of Red XIII in action in Final Fantasy 7 Remake, but we know we’ll be seeing him a lot in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Most importantly, we did like Max Mittelman’s voice for Red XIII. This highly intelligent cat-like creature didn’t have that many iconic moments even in the original game, so we are hopeful Rebirth will remedy this.

Max Mittelman also does voices for various video games and TV series, so we know Red XIII is in good hands… uhhh… paws.

Matthew Mercer as Vincent Valentine

Vincent exits his coffin. Image via Square Enix

When Matthew Mercer was cast to be the new voice of Vincent Valentine, he shared a post stating how excited and honored he was about the role. Even though he was just a hidden character in the original game, Vincent Valentine became quite popular, even spawning his own game on PlayStation 2. Now that Rebirth is almost out, we are more curious than ever to learn more about the monstrous yet romantic character.

Matthew Mercer often lends his voice to Anime and video game characters, including Ganondorf in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

J. Michael Tatum as Cid Highwind

We don’t know whether or not we’ll get to fly in Highwind in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. What we do know is that only Cid is allowed to fly it. J. Michael Tatum will have his work cut out for him, as the original Cid was rude and unlikable. With that said J. Michael Tatum does have a lot of experience with voicing anime and video game characters, so we are hopeful that he will make the rude astronaut/pilot more likable.

Paul Tinto as Cait Sith

Arguably, the least popular party member from the original game is played by Paul Tinto. We haven’t seen much from his performance, but we do know he has a charming Scottish accent, which should bring life to the not-so-popular stuffed cat robot.

Out of all the characters on this list, I’m both worried and most excited to see Paul Tinto’s performance as Cait Sith.