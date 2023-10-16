Matt Mercer is excited about his upcoming role in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

The character in question used to be optional in the original game.

On Oct. 14th, at New York Comic Con, it was revealed that beloved actor Matt Mercer will voice Vincent Valentine in the upcoming Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth.

After the initial announcement, as reported by Kotaku, Mercer posted a tweet describing how excited he is about his upcoming role of the fan-favorite optional character from the original game.

A year of dreams culminates with this one. No game has had the impact on me quite like FF7 did, and to be a part of it, let alone one of my favorite characters, is an honor beyond words.



Thank you all for the energy: https://t.co/MraC4WQZ6Z https://t.co/XlQd6S6arA — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) October 14, 2023

Mercer wrote that not only was the original Final Fantasy VII game (on PlayStation 1 and PC) one of his all-time favorite games, but Vincent Valentine was also one of his favorite characters.

In the original game, Vincent Valentine was a sneakily hidden character, and players had to solve several puzzles to unlock him. Despite this, the character quickly became quite popular to the point that he even got his own third-person shooter game on PlayStation 2.

Final Fantasy VII Remake expanded the story significantly from what was available in the original PlayStation 1 game, even adding a whole story arc to the other optional character, Yuffie.

Seeing how Matt Mercer is no stranger to voicing characters in video games, it’s safe to assume that Vincent won’t be miss-able in the upcoming Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth. The game will also get a popularity buff from one of gaming and streaming’s biggest stars, thanks to Mercer’s popularity both as an actor and as one of the key personalities behind Critical Role.

Up until now, the voice acting for Vincent Valentine was done by Steve Blum, another great voice actor who is still actively voicing characters in games like Diablo, Starfield, and many others. Whether Mercer can top Blum’s performance remains to be seen.

We look forward to seeing and hearing the new Vincent Valentine when the game finally launches on Feb. 29, 2024.

