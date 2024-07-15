Massive Fallout: London mod won’t be playable for owners of Fallout 4 on Epic Games

The release of the long-awaited Fallout: London mod is nearly upon us, though not everyone will have the chance to play it. As confirmed by GOG, the mod will only be available for players using its platform and Steam, as Epic Games does not support rolling back updates.

Recommended Videos

GOG issued a statement to VG247 regarding Fallout: London‘s release, confirming the game wouldn’t be availble on Epic Games. The CD Projekt-owned storefront is set to distribute the mod, which will require players to revert their Fallout 4 copies to a patch preceding the latest next-gen update that notoriously broke many mods, including Fallout: London. VG247 reports that Fallout: London should work on the GOG version of the game, with a “downgrading option via a downgrading tool” or other method to be made available for Steam users. Epic Games users unfortunately won’t have a way to play the mod, as the platform doesn’t support update rollbacks.

Fallout: London is a massive and ambitious project. Image via Fallout4London

Fallout: London is shaping up to be perhaps the biggest fully-released mod for a Bethesda game in history. It’s so big, in fact, that it can outright be considered an all-new game built in the Fallout 4 engine. If luck had swung their way, the developers would have launched the mod all the way back in April, but a surprise update from Bethesda ground their gears to a halt. After months of uncertainty and realizations that the next-gen update wouldn’t be stable enough to support the mod, the developers have resorted to a downgrading option, which negatively impacted the mod’s distribution.

As VG247 reported, the mod is currently being extensively tested at GOG and is looking to launch as soon as the testing phase is over, five years after it first began development. After that, the developers plan to seek ways of porting the mod to the next-gen version of Fallout 4 and, hopefully, allow players on all platforms to experience it fully.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy