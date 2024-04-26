Fallout 4’s next-gen update breaks a vital mod—but players have a solution

Fallout 4’s fiercely anticipated next-gen update has wreaked havoc on the modding community, breaking a vital mod that many others rely on.

Launched on April 25, Fallout 4‘s next-gen update brings the game up to date on consoles like PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, while PC players have only minor changes—but it’s enough to cause problems.

Big issues. Image via Bethesda Game Studios

First spotted by IGN, the Fallout 4 Script Extender (F4SE), a crucial mod that several other mods rely on to function, has been “broken” by the latest update, and the developer behind the mod is “working on an update”—but there’s no indication of how long a fix may take.

In the meantime, players have uncovered a temporary fix to the issue, but it puts them between a rock and a hard place to decide which avenue to go down.

Currently, it’s impossible to have both the Fallout 4 next-gen update and the F4SE mod working, leaving players with a choice of playing with the new update without their mods or reverting to a patch prior to the update to access their mods.

The F4SE mod is certainly not the first to have been hampered by the Fallout 4 next-gen update, with the DLC-sized mod Fallout London “screwed over” by the release, resulting in an indefinite delay to the project five years in the making.

Fallout London was due to release on April 23, but Bethesda’s surprise release date for the Fallout 4 next-gen update ruined those plans, and there’s no timeframe on when the DLC-sized mod will arrive.

It’s a similar situation with the F4SE mod in Fallout 4, with no indication of when a fix will happen, and the next-gen mod may have provided more issues than it solves.

