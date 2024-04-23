Fallout London ‘screwed over’ by Bethesda’s Fallout 4 next-gen update announcement

The developers behind the huge Fallout London mod have criticized Bethesda after the announcement of the fiercely-anticipated Fallout 4 next-gen update left the team “screwed over.”

Fallout London is five years in the making and was due launch on April 23, before Bethesda announced a huge Fallout 4 update that resulted in many aspects of the mod having to be reworked.

A disappointing setback. Image via Team FOLON

Fallout 4’s next-gen update releases on April 25, two days after the huge DLC-sized mod was scheduled to land, and the update means Fallout London will be delayed indefinitely.

Bethesda’s announcement left the Fallout London modders feeling “blindsided” as they were not given a heads-up, according to Team FOLON project lead Dean Carter speaking to the BBC (via IGN).

There was no buildup to the reveal of the Fallout 4 update, which was instead “randomly dropped,” and Carter said that approach “sort of screwed us over.”

Carter questioned why Bethesda didn’t reach out to them ahead of the announcement rather than “just blindsiding us out of nowhere” and leaving Fallout London’s plans in complete disarray.

Bethesda should definitely be aware of the popularity of the upcoming Fallout London mod, whose videos have “outperformed some of their Fallout 76 announcements.” Carter believes Bethesda should’ve taken a different approach to make sure they didn’t “ruin this for the fans.”

Despite Carter urging the Fallout London community not to hit out at Bethesda, that discourse is “inevitable” due to the “lack of communication”—resulting in a situation that a simple conversation could have entirely avoided.

While disappointing, the delay won’t affect the popularity of the Fallout London mod when it eventually arrives, and the mod could even benefit from the huge surge in players enjoying the Fallout franchise following the release of the Amazon Prime series.

