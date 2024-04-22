When does Fallout: London release?

Fallout: London is a huge mod that will provide a completely new experience for Fallout 4 players, but when exactly does it release? Read on to find out.

The mod will take the Fallout franchise outside the United States for the first time and onto the streets of England’s capital city, including various boroughs from the real world and a bunch of Easter eggs.

The expansive mod has been in the works for years but, finally, is on the verge of coming out. If you’re keen to learn when Fallout: London will drop, we’ve outlined everything we know below.

When is Fallout: London coming out?

Nearly time. Image via Team FOLON

The release date for Fallout: London is still yet to be confirmed, with late changes required to the mod following Bethesda’s announcement the next-gen update for Fallout 4 will launch on April 25.

The developers of the Fallout: London mod previously announced it would launch on April 23, but a delay was announced, with the vast changes coming to the base game in the next-gen update.

Team FOLON announced the delay on its YouTube channel, saying Fallout: London would be delayed indefinitely but would be released “as soon as we’ve fixed it” following Bethesda’s next-gen update.

The late change was essential as the next-gen update would “simply break” the four years of work the team has built, including the updated UI system, the quests, the perks systems, and 2D art, showing there’s a lot of work ahead.

All of those features will “require fixing as soon as that update drops. But crucially, the modders behind some of those features are not part of Team FOLON and “they need to find that time to fix it” and “we can’t rush them.”

As soon as those fixes have gone live, Fallout: London will be released to the world, but there’s no indication of how long that will take.

