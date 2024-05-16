How to turn the Flashlight off in Fallout 4

Sometimes, it’s the simplest mechanics in video games that can be the most annoying, as they aren’t always immediately explained. The flashlight in Fallout 4 is the perfect example of this, as it isn’t exactly clear how to trigger it.

Recommended Videos

We’re going to be looking at how to turn the flashlight on and off in Fallout 4 to make it easier to navigate around the darker areas of the Wasteland.

How to turn the Pip-Boy flashlight on and off in Fallout 4

When you see that eerie green glow, you’ll know your Pip-Boy flashlight is switched on. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The flashlight in Fallout 4 is embedded into your Pip-Boy, and it can be turned on and off by holding down a certain button. On the Xbox, this is the B button. On PlayStation, it’s the Circle button, and on the PC, it’s the Tab key. Hold down the button for a second and the flashlight should turn on. Hold it down again, and the flashlight will turn off.

Does the Fallout 4 flashlight run out of battery?

The flashlight in Fallout 4 does not run out of battery. You can turn it on and off as much as you want without having to worry about it becoming unusable or having to collect resources to recharge it—unlike the extremely valuable Fusion Cores used to make your Power Armor run.

That’s all you need to know about turning the flashlight on and off in Fallout 4. Various areas in the game are particularly dark, so you’ll need to use it pretty frequently, especially if you enjoy roaming the Wasteland at nighttime.

That being said, the brightness of the flashlight can attract attention, so be smart when you use it. Remember to keep the correct button pressed down for a moment to trigger the light too. Don’t tap it, or the light will not activate.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more