Fallout Xbox Design Lab controller details, price, more

Fallout is undoubtedly one of the most popular franchises Xbox owns, so it’s no surprise the console maker has finally come out with a new way to celebrate its greatness while gaming.

Xbox’s controller customization tool Xbox Design Lab is now ready to provide gamers with an exclusive Fallout look for their sticks. These controllers boast a lot of charm and they are something any collector is going to want to get their hands on. But how can you get one? Well, we’ve got you covered with a full rundown.

Where to customize and buy the Fallout Xbox Controller

Full of charm. Image via Xbox

The only way to get your hands on any of the Fallout Xbox controller variants is by crafting them in the Xbox Design Lab. Using this website interface you can customize and order your controller choosing the exclusive Fallout decal, trigger colors, and more.

How much is the Fallout Xbox Controller?

The price of your Fallout Xbox controller can vary depending on the changes you make, but the cheapest version of this controller will cost around $85. For this price, you can get the exclusive Fallout decal that is featured across all variants, but there is a lot more you can do within the Xbox Design Lab. At a price of course.

All Xbox Fallout Controller variants

While the base controller remains the same, each variant of the Fallout Xbox controller changes the color scheme to suit the different factions within the franchise. These are called S.P.E.C.I.A.L customizations.

Vault Dweller

Be the hero. Image via Xbox

This controller has a Yellow and Blue color scheme.

Brotherhood

Red makes it go faster. Image via Xbox

With the Brotherhood you’ll get a Grey and Red color pallet.

Pip-Boy

There’s no shortage of colors. Image via Xbox

The Pip-Boy controller is colored to resemble the wrist PC that you’ll be familiar with from games in the franchise.

Mutants

Swamp green. Image via Xbox

As you’d expect, the Mutant variant of this controller boasts Green highlights. Of course, if none of these interest you then you can always experiment with your own colors within the Xbox Design Lab.