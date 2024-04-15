Fallout TV show Moises Arias height: How tall is Norm MacLean?

The Fallout TV series has created quite an impression following the release of the Amazon TV series, but many viewers are wondering about the height of Norm MacLean—and we have the answer.

Recommended Videos

Norm, the brother of protagonist Lucy MacLean in Fallout, is portrayed by American actor Moises Arias. He shot to stardom as a child actor due to his role in Hannah Montana and has since starred Nacho Libre and The King of Staten Island.

Moises Caicedo catches viewers’ eye in any role he portrays due to his height, which has left many asking exactly how tall he is. If you’ve been wondering the same thing, read on to find out the answer.

How tall is Moises Arias from the Fallout TV show?

Easy to spot. Image via Amazon Studios

According to IMDB, Moises Arias has a height of 4 ft 11 (1.50m), putting him significantly below the average for American males.

The average height for a male in America from a study between 2015-2018, as determined by the National Center for Health Statistics, is 5 ft 9 (1.75m). In the same study, the average height for a female in America is 5 ft 3-and-a-half.

According to Healthline, the average height for a male globally is 5 ft 7.5, meaning Moises Arias’ height is significantly below the global average.

Despite his small stature, Moises Arias is not reported to have any diagnosed health issues that impact his height, so it all appears to be down to genetics. His brother Mateo Arias is reported by IMDB to be 5 ft 7 (1.70m).

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more